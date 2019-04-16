Peter vows to find missing Carla in Coronation Street after her breakdown
Troubled factory boss disappears in aftermath of Rana's death
Coronation Street's Carla Connor (Alison King) has disappeared after the guilt she feels for causing Rana Habeeb's death in the factory collapse drove her to a breakdown. As fears mount for her safety and the police take her vanishing act as a deliberate way of avoiding a manslaughter charge, can boyfriend Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) track her down before it's too late?
Friday 12th April's hour-long episode saw Carla lose her grip on reality, reeling from being targeted by grieving Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) who posed as dead Rana online and sent abusive messages blaming her for the tragedy.
Increasingly paranoid and delusional, fragile Carla was found by Peter wandering barefoot on the cobbles staring at the rubble of the factory. Realising her mental health was rapidly declining he took her to the medical centre to get her much-needed professional help, but panicking Carla escaped out of the window after alarming staff by thinking Rana was still alive.
Worried for her welfare in such a vulnerable state, frantic Peter reported her missing to the police who were immediately suspicious this proved she was responsible for the collapse due to her negligence over the roof repairs.
Is Carla being killed off?
"It’s gone beyond the point where Carla can sit down and talk about what she's going through and she just wants to get away," says King. "She's not ready to talk to a doctor and believes everybody wants to make her suffer or put her in prison. It’s not even the thought of prison she’s running away from, it’s what’s going on in her head and the need to be on her own."
On Monday 15th April Peter turns to Carla's family to help him find her, with her little sister Kate finally putting aside her animosity over fiancee Rana's death to aid the search. How long until Carla is found - or is this the last we've seen of the tormented businesswoman?
