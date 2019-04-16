Increasingly paranoid and delusional, fragile Carla was found by Peter wandering barefoot on the cobbles staring at the rubble of the factory. Realising her mental health was rapidly declining he took her to the medical centre to get her much-needed professional help, but panicking Carla escaped out of the window after alarming staff by thinking Rana was still alive.

Worried for her welfare in such a vulnerable state, frantic Peter reported her missing to the police who were immediately suspicious this proved she was responsible for the collapse due to her negligence over the roof repairs.

Is Carla being killed off?

"It’s gone beyond the point where Carla can sit down and talk about what she's going through and she just wants to get away," says King. "She's not ready to talk to a doctor and believes everybody wants to make her suffer or put her in prison. It’s not even the thought of prison she’s running away from, it’s what’s going on in her head and the need to be on her own."

On Monday 15th April Peter turns to Carla's family to help him find her, with her little sister Kate finally putting aside her animosity over fiancee Rana's death to aid the search. How long until Carla is found - or is this the last we've seen of the tormented businesswoman?

