With Carla still the prime suspect, having fled Weatherfield soon after the disaster, Imran wants to see the proof for himself. But after Wayne accidentally leaves the report on a table in the cafe, he catches Imran having a snoop. And when Wayne's car is later broken into and the report stolen, Imran is accused of theft!

It's not long before the police are called and a shocked Imran finds himself taken away for police questioning...

Imran is questioned by the police over the missing report on the factory disaster. (Picture: ITV)

Imran vows to prove his innocence. But the question is, if Imran didn't steal the health and safety report, then who did? Could it be the REAL culprit responsible for tampering with the faulty factory roof shortly before it collapsed?

