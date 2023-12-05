Following a hugely successful year for the genre, including Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, with writers, producers and actors going above and beyond to bring fans huge twists, unbelievable shocks and more drama than ever before, RadioTimes.com will celebrate the full range of much-loved series with its multi-category awards.

From Daisy, Daniel and Ryan's love triangle on Coronation Street to Emmerdale's big Dingle murder mystery week and, of course, EastEnders' Christmas flash-forward to name but a few storylines, every soap has pulled out all the stops to entertain fans every weeknight. And we want to celebrate the best of the best.

Keep your eyes glued to RadioTimes.com in the New Year where we'll be announcing all the categories fans can vote in, including the coveted RadioTimes.com Soap of the Year Award.

As soaps get to their biggest and most explosive stories this Christmas, get ready to vote and crown your favourite next year!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.