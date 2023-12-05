RadioTimes.com Soap Awards announced for 2024!
We'll be celebrating the best of UK soap.
We're proud to announce the inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, set to take place in spring 2024.
Soap fans will get the chance to vote for their favourite shows in our inaugural Soap Awards in the New Year.
Following a hugely successful year for the genre, including Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, with writers, producers and actors going above and beyond to bring fans huge twists, unbelievable shocks and more drama than ever before, RadioTimes.com will celebrate the full range of much-loved series with its multi-category awards.
From Daisy, Daniel and Ryan's love triangle on Coronation Street to Emmerdale's big Dingle murder mystery week and, of course, EastEnders' Christmas flash-forward to name but a few storylines, every soap has pulled out all the stops to entertain fans every weeknight. And we want to celebrate the best of the best.
Keep your eyes glued to RadioTimes.com in the New Year where we'll be announcing all the categories fans can vote in, including the coveted RadioTimes.com Soap of the Year Award.
As soaps get to their biggest and most explosive stories this Christmas, get ready to vote and crown your favourite next year!
