Awaiting news of her release in her cell, terrified Sal found herself set upon by violent prison bully Marcia who came at her with a knife. Luckily, fellow inmate Jodie and her pals came to Sally's rescue and saved her life, thanking the Weatherfield resident for encouraging the women to better themselves during her time behind bars by setting up various classes - they even quoted Jane Austen.

When it looked like her departure from the big house could be delayed by the investigation into the altercation, back on the cobbles Sal's hubby Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and daughter Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) nervously waited for news - but no phone call came requesting they pick her up from the prison gates.

The locals were stunned when a meek Sally then walked through the Rovers' door unannounced, much to her loved ones' delight. But an attempt at reconciliation from her sister Gina Seddon (Connie Hyde) was firmly rejected, despite the fact she was the one who convinced Duncan's wife May to shop him to the police and reveal the Radfields' secret life insurance scam, leading to the charges against Sally being dropped.

Can Sally ever forgive Gina?

It may have been Gina who got her out of jail but Sal's not forgotten she also put her there in the first place, thanks to her temporarily siding with Duncan to get her sister out of the way so she could seduce Tim. Even though Gina regrets her actions, it's clearly a case of too little, too late.

After sharing a quiet moment with fellow incarceration survivor Peter Barlow and confiding in him about Marcia's brutal attack, Sally slipped off home and eventually shared details of her ordeal with Tim, tearfully admitting she wonders if she'll ever feel safe again after almost being knifed to death just hours earlier. Can Sally move on from her jail hell?

Next week, Sal reconnects with Abi Franklin (Sally Carman), who was a good mate to Mrs Metcalfe when they were both inside. Helping Abi prepare for a job interview on Monday 21 January, the troubled mum finds herself becoming Sal's new project as she coaches her on communication skills and outfit advice.

Will Sally's efforts to assist Abi help her cope with life on the outside? Or will Abi end up being a painful reminder of the violence she suffered from menacing Marcia while she was banged up?

