Having premiered on BBC Scotland back in 2002, the show has spent nearly a quarter of a century enthralling viewers with its memorable characters and shocking storylines – but it is now set to come to an end autumn 2026.

The BBC hopes to mitigate the impact on the country's television industry by overseeing a "considerable boost in major drama productions set across Scotland," with £95 million to be invested between 2026 and 2028.

Three brand new Scottish dramas have already been commissioned by the BBC in the wake of River City's cancellation. The corporation also intends to devise a "new talent training plan in Scotland" that continues the work of the soap's academy.

Hayley Valentine, Director of BBC Scotland, commented: "River City has been a wonderful adventure and of course we'll all be sad to see it go. The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year.

"But as viewing patterns change and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK.

"Our goal is to grow Scotland further on the global drama map – with a slate of world-class productions that set the standard not just here but internationally too."

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: "We are incredibly proud of River City and it is with great sadness that we have come to this difficult decision. I want to thank the River City team in front of and behind the cameras for their dedication to the show over the years, past and present.

"For more than two decades, River City has brought drama to life on screen as well as offering industry training at grassroots level, and we know that fans of the programme will be really sad to see it go. The show leaves a tremendous legacy behind and the new productions we’ve announced will offer further opportunities."

Cameron Fulton and Jim Sturgeon star in River City. BBC Studios/BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles

She continued: "However, the media landscape is changing at pace and, as audience viewing habits change, it's vital we respond to this. Our three new dramas, alongside the returning drama favourites, reflect the increasing shift in audience demand for series rooted in Scotland which play to audiences across the UK and beyond.

"We're delighted to be working with such great production teams and remain steadfast in our commitment to invest in Scotland's creative industry."

The end of River City continues what has been a challenging period for soap producers and fans, which has seen the cancellation of both Doctors and Holby City at the BBC.

Elsewhere, the industry has witnessed the second axing of Neighbours at Prime Video (after Channel 5 previously dropped the Aussie series) as well as news that ITV would be reducing its Coronation Street and Emmerdale output.

The cast of Neighbours. Fremantle

The only silver lining for River City fans is the promise of further investment in Scottish drama, beginning with high-stakes legal drama Counsels, darkly comic gang thriller Grams and Graeme Armstrong adaptation The Young Team.

Of the new commissions, Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said: "Audience habits are changing and we are responding to that with these plans for three brilliant new dramas made in Scotland.

"BBC viewers love truly authentic stories and we are committed to creating high-impact content from across the UK, so that we can better reflect and represent every part of the country.

"The success of the long running Shetland, coupled with the return of Vigil and Granite Harbour, is a testament to the strength of talent we have in Scotland and we look forward to seeing our three new shows come to life alongside these hugely popular returners."

River City is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

