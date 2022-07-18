Dennis's character Paul is infamous for his calculating ways and is the only member of original Neighbours clan, the Robinsons, to have remained in Erinsborough.

Stefan Dennis has teased what fans can expect from the Neighbours finale, revealing that there's joy on the way as we say goodbye to our favourite Ramsay Street residents.

Paul may be renowned for his ruthless manner, but he has softened in recent years. Still, his penchant for scheming led to the breakdown of his marriage to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) – but hope could be on the horizon. And in the meantime, Dennis can promise happiness before the final curtain – though you'll have to tune in to find out if that includes romance for Paul.

Neighbours has reunited Paul with some of his clan recently

Asked about Neighbours' finale, he reveals: "The only tiny snippet I can give you is, it's not going to be sad. It's going to be very happy.

"Neighbours is going to go out with a really good bang. It's going to go out with a feel-good ending. I personally believe the show deserves that."

Dennis adds that the show's untimely ending means it warrants a particularly deserving swan song. "It's bad enough that it's been cut short, so, let's dignify it with the ending that it deserves, let's make everybody feel really good about the show, and what it's done over nearly four decades."

We certainly agree! And as the actor reflects on memorable Neighbours storylines that he didn't take part in, he is full of praise for his co-stars.

"There was a tragedy a fair while ago, it was where Kerry got shot, the whole duck hunting and protesting against the ducks and all that. I thought that was quite cool. That was a good storyline.

"There's been some really marvellous stuff over the years, like Eve [Morey] and Ryan [Moloney] doing Sonya's death. Oh my God, that was gut wrenching, absolutely gut wrenching. It just told the absolute truth; they didn't try to cover it with any huge drama or anything like that. Absolutely stunning."

From tragedy to joy, Neighbours has quite the catalogue of incredible moments over the years. And from what Dennis promises, the finale will be no exception.

Neighbours airs on Channel 5 on weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 6pm. The final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5.

