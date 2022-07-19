We now know the action will centre around the wedding of Toadfish "Toadie" Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowen).

The end is nigh for the cast of Neighbours , and now the final spoilers have been revealed ahead of the last ever week.

It's safe to say Toadie hasn't had the best luck with the ladies over the years. His first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) disappeared for 14 years after a dramatic car crash. He then had two (sort of) weddings to Steph Scully (Carla Bonner) before tying the knot with Sonya (Eve Morey) who tragically died from ovarian cancer in 2019.

He's now found love with Mel and a big ceremony during the final week promises to bring about the return of some of the soap's most beloved characters.

Toadie's old friend Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson) will make a surprise appearance just in time for the big day and will be joined at the ceremony by Harold (Ian Smith), Kyle (Chris Milligan), Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Des Clarke (Paul Keane) to name but a few.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) officiates the romantic ceremony and it seems like Toadie might finally get his happily ever after - and if there's one person who deserves it, it's him.

Is Dee returning to Neighbours for the finale?

No, real Dee and/or Fake Dee will not be returning for the Neighbours finale.

The list of returning Neighbours characters was announced back in May and Dee didn't make the final list, which contained Scott and Charlene Robinson (Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue) among many.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

