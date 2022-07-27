Neighbours' Terese shocks everyone with outburst at Glen over Paul

The character is currently dating Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), but as the soap's imminent finale draws closer, it's obvious she isn't over estranged husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) .

Paul has decided to sell his beloved Lassiters hotel to Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien) and move to New York to be with his kids, while Terese has been planning to buy River Bend with Glen with a view to moving there with Glen's daughter Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).

But Terese's ex-stepdaughter Paige Smith Brennan (Olympia Valance) is convinced her heart isn't in it, and when Terese's niece Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson) arrived with husband Kyle (Chris Milligan), Paige asked for her help in sniffing out the situation. Roxy, of course, was only too happy to intervene as she quizzed Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

Glen was in the firing line in Neighbours

Meanwhile, Terese and Paul exchanged a few sweet words as they returned some possessions to each other. But later, as Terese looked through her box, she was surprised to find Jim's (Alan Dale) compendium – Paul's good luck charm that he never parted with. Sitting down to look through it, Terese found a letter Paul had written to her, referencing his regret over losing her.

She was left emotional over his words, but seemed determined to push ahead with her decision to move away. But Glen had witnessed all of Terese's recent behaviour and knew it meant she still harbours feelings for Paul. While she was busy, Glen took the compendium outside, intent of disposing of it. But Paul had already arrived to collect the priceless object and he, Terese and the rest of her clan caught Glen in the act.

Terese was beyond angry as she shouted at Glen for daring to throw away something so precious, reminding him just how much it means to Paul. Her fury left everyone taken aback, including Paul himself.

But what does it all mean? Will Paul realise that Terese still loves him? And in turn, will Glen admit defeat and step aside? And if so, will Terese be willing to reunite with Paul?

You'll just have to keep watching as Neighbours builds to its big finale.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

