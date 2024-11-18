Neighbours spoilers confirm unexpected romantic fling for two classic characters
Who could've seen this coming?
Things are set to get unexpectedly romantic for two Neighbours characters in next week's episodes, it's now been revealed.
In scenes set to air next Monday 25th November, a surprise fling will unfold between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien).
While unexpected, the pair are nursing broken hearts over their own respective relationship break-ups.
Jane recently realised that things weren't all rosy between her and ex-husband Victor, having initially reunited but soon realising that he had a better bond with Melanie.
Although having just returned to Ramsay Street for a little while, Shane has opened up about his split with Izzy Hoyland, and it seems like Jane and Shane will debrief about their own matters of the heart over a drink.
Of course, the pair have been old flames in the past, and that's set to be reignited once again.
Things are set to turn flirty between the pair, but they quickly put a lid on it so as not to alter their longheld friendship.
But things take a turn when Shane reveals that he's set to leave Erinsborough, and clearly sparks start to fly.
They're set to get discovered by Nicolette and Max, who stumble upon them, but what will this spell for Jane?
With Shane set to leave once again, will she be able to easily say goodbye or could a romantic future actually be on the cards for the pair?
