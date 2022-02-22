Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) are trapped in a fire at the school, but who started the blaze?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 25th February – 4th March 2022.

Mackenzie trapped in a fire

Another week, another mysterious fire at Erinsborough High… Perhaps someone should check the smoke alarms at that place? The latest blaze takes place after Mackenzie confronts Zara over her stolen kiss with Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland), and the love rivals end up trapped in a classroom as the smoke rises.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) panic for their pupils' safety as an emergency evacuation is ordered, though brave Hendrix risks his life to storm into the burning building to find his missing girlfriend. The pair are found, and it's touch and go for woozy Mackenzie. Zara insists she didn't start the fire, so who did?

Zara arrested

Turns out the culprits are mean girls Sadie and Aubrey, who happily let Zara take the blame as the tearaway teen is arrested for the awful arson attack. To be fair, Sadie wants to tell the truth but Aubrey appears to be the ringleader and puts pressure on her pal to keep quiet.

None of which helps Zara's case for convincing anyone she's innocent, so to escape a possible jail sentence and having her life ruined before her 18th birthday, she writes a note for Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and does a runner. Will the truth come out and exonerate her?

Aaron's jealous rage

Tensions between Aaron and David are at crisis point, and the situation doesn't improve when it turns out Dr Tanaka has been discussing intimate details about the state of his wobbly marriage with his mate Dean.

The prospect of a romantic getaway isn't enough to calm Aaron's ire and he demands his husband stop seeing Dean altogether. While this irks David he agrees not to overshare and the boys try to solve their problems as a couple - which lasts five minutes when Aaron catches David hanging out with Dean and flies into a jealous rage!

Roxy makes plans

Roxy and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) haven't had the easiest start to married life: not only had the groom barely finished treatment for testicular cancer when they walked down the aisle, a freak storm tore through their reception venue and killed one of the wedding guests.

Rightly deciding life is too short, Rox makes a big decision this week - it's time for her and her new spouse to start a family before another disaster strikes their relationship. This should be a reason to celebrate, but protective Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) fears her niece is rushing into it. Is Auntie T right to be worried?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

Talking of Terese she also suspects all is not well with brother-in-law Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), who should be excited when he wins a mini-break in a competition but seems strangely nervous at the prospect. Their special bond means Terese knows when something is up with her fellow recovering addict, so she vows to find out what he's hiding…

Paul is recovering from his latest health scare (the real one, as opposed to the one he made up) but not everyone in the family is ready to forgive his deceit. Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) pushes for David and Terese to visit her granddad, and only one of them agrees to consider repairing the damage the Robinson rogue has done. Which relative has decided to give him another chance?