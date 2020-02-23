Finn delves deeper into his evil past...

Once-evil Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) has been slowly delving deeper into his memories, and has discovered his amnesia is not permanent. He tries to distract himself and finds a helpful new role from Toadie who asks him to take over Terese's job at the Foundation. Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is nervous about the whole thing as she worries it's too much for him. Toadie and Susan hope this is the role he needs to change his life, but sadly, he has a moment of déjà vu...

However, things take a turn for the worse in Number Thirty-Two and has to flee when an avalanche of memories hits him like a tonne of bricks. The Kennedy's try to help him but it's too late, Finn already thinks he's turning into something he thought he wasn't anymore... can he save himself?

Jane gets closer to the truth

All Jane Harris (Annie Jones) wants is to find out who her pesky catfish, Richard, is. After mistakingly believing school kid Richie was the one behind her scam, she makes a resolution to not make any more accusations. But this soon changes when she sees Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) with a lot of shopping bags from an expensive store, she can't help but point the finger. What's more, Jane's mind runs wild when she remembers it was Elly who fired her. Is it Elly who's been scamming her? She faces more pain later in the week when Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) gets on the case and demands Jane hands over all of her intimate correspondence - but will her shame allow her to get to the bottom of this? And will she ever find out who Richard is?

Paige and Jack to split up?

Despite what Roxy accused Paige (Olympia Valance) of, there's definitely more to her return than meets the eye. It turns out Paige has been having relationship troubles with Jack (Andrew Morley) and it seems it could have gone too far. Terese learns the truth and could hold the key to their happiness - but does she?

As Jack's arrival gets closer and closer, Paige has to brace herself for the worst. Although Jack arrives with a heavy heart, he's been chatting to a former Ramsey Street resident and has been getting help from him... it's Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan)! Paige thinks Jack is having an affair and is shocked to discover it's actually Mark - but how do they know each other?

Mark Gottlieb returns

Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is desperate to impress with the Lassiters Wedding Expo, and while there's been plenty of knockbacks, she is pleased to see her old flame, Mark is back. Paul is keen for them to strike up a relationship once more and gives them a history book to look through. Is this the start of something special?

Another Mark faces relationship woes

Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) hasn't been lucky in love and it takes little sister, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), to urge him to get back on the horse. However, romantic Mark insists he is waiting for the right woman to settle down with. However, she has other plans when she wonders if Roxy still has a thing for Mark. But that all changes when Roxy has an intruder in her apartment - who's back and rummaging through her belongings?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough...

Harlow and Hendrix get closer to each other as she gets devastating information about Prue Wallace.

Chloe starts working for Terese and it's not as exciting as she hoped, but she gets a pick-me-up from Pierce... but how?

Yashvi and Ned struggle to work on their trust issues after the Zenin ordeal, but can some home brew fix all their problems?

Gary returns to Erinsborough having been to see Prue in London. But what news does he have?

It's the Mardi Gras! David and Aaron all rush to take pictures Mick Allsop, Jake Shears and Courtney Act who are making guest appearances this week. How fancy!

