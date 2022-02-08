Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 14th – 18th February 2022.

Jane flips at Zara

Erinsborough High has seen many a tearaway teen swagger down its corridors snarling at all and sundry and shouting "Rack off!" when challenged. Zara is the latest in that long line of unruly pupils with her bad behaviour causing a big clash with Jane Harris (Annie Jones), and the uptight teacher has had enough of her antics.

Jane vows to prove Ms Selwyn has been spreading rumours about her to impress the mean girls, and when she's pushed too far she blows up at the surly student. Will Zara come clean and apologise, or dig herself in deeper and create more chaos? What do you think?!

Fire at Erinsborough High

Another scandal breaks out at school which Zara denies being responsible for (of course she does). Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) loses patience with her daughter and the only person defending Zara is Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland), who sympathises having been a bad kid who acted out because of deep-rooted unhappiness.

Attention-starved Zara mistakes Hendrix's friendship for deeper feelings and gets the wrong idea. Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) warns her boyfriend not to get too involved and she's proved right when a fire is deliberately started at the school putting lives in danger - if this is Zara's latest stunt (is there any doubt?), what will the repercussions be?

Paul begs for help

Even that moving monologue about his mother's death at their counselling session wasn't enough to make Terese forgive Paul when his latest deceit was uncovered. Now the estranged pair are in a worse place than ever, so Paul resorts to begging for help to save his relationship. Things must be bad.

Turning to Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) he asks the couple to play referee in a spot of spontaneous marriage guidance. If anyone knows about surviving bumps in the matrimonial road it's those two, but unfortunately it's a total disaster and Terese comes away believing there's no going back. As she embraces being single again, Paul spirals into despair - how can he rebuild his life?

Levi's dangerous decision

Freya finally comes clean and admits to Levi the full extent of her manipulations, leaving the copper crushed that he let his heart get trampled on so brutally. Despite her deception Freya is genuinely sorry for hurting the hunk, but that's no help to Levi as he tries to move on with the help of cousin Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) distracting him with a lads' day out.

Later in the week, Levi is drawn back into Freya's orbit when he decides to investigate Gareth's whereabouts himself, realising the bolshy brunette won't leave town until he's found. This puts Levi in a dangerous predicament, and he'll soon be wishing he'd never laid eyes on foxy Freya!

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Aaron and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are at odds over what to do about baby Abigail, and the discord deepens when a disagreement threatens to tear the fractured family apart. David fumes to learn his husband has put wheels in motion to become the little girl's legal guardians and insists Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) will see the error of his ways and take his daughter back. Will Leo change his mind about abandoning Abby?

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has stayed surprisingly silent about the Abigail business, but the long-term welfare of Isla's cousin will obviously impact on her and the whole blended clan dynamic she's got going on with the Tanaka-Brennan boys. Deciding to voice her concerns about the complexities of co-parenting Isla and Abby, will Nic put another spanner in the works as tension mounts at No.32?