While she doesn't say yes straight away, she soon warms to the idea and asks for help from Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) to see if she would be able to leave the country given her criminal record. He soon tells her that she can which means it is decision time for the new mum.

But her sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) soon finds out what she is planning and is devastated that not only is Elly thinking of leaving, but that she had not spoken to her about it first. The revelation leads to a war of words between them that threatens to have them part on bad terms.

Elly does decide to go and Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) make a brief return from their holidays to say goodbye. But Bea opts not to head to the airport with them and instead goes to set up for a gig at The Waterhole.

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) bumps into her and notices that she is out of sorts. But when he sees her punch a customer who was giving her a hard time over the book about Finn, he realises she may need more help than he realised. Will Bea be OK?

Jodi Anasta's exit from Neighbours was announced earlier this year with the character having been back on the street for four years. Elly was previously a Ramsay Street resident in 2002 with the role being played by Kendell Nunn.

Co-star April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) recently told us Chelly could get back together, but now Elly's leaving, fans might have to wait a little bit longer for that to happen.

