However, executive producer Jason Herbison has teased his plans for the soap's streaming return, revealing that he doesn't see them "having to undo any" plotlines from the last episode.

Neighbours shocked fans across the world last week when the Australian soap revealed it had found a new home at Amazon Freevee , leaving many questioning how the reboot would address the numerous happy endings wrapped up in the big July finale .

When asked whether he would be backtracking on any of the finale's happy endings, Herbison told Digital Spy: "We gave everything we had to the finale and I'm grateful to Channel 5 and Network 10 for getting behind it.

Mike (Guy Pearce) declared his love to Jane (Annie Jones) in the finale. Channel 5/Fremantle

"Thanks to their support, we went out with a bang rather than a whimper, which has led to this revival. At the time it seemed like it was my one shot to say goodbye and do it justice."

He added: "But life is full of surprises and here we are, sooner rather than later. We will make the most of it. I don't see us having to undo any work, it's more a case of – what could happen next? The answer is – lots of amazing things!"

Herbison also said that the Amazon Freevee reboot would be approaching Neighbours from a "fresh" angle and that while there will be "many familiar faces", he wants to start with some time to "reset and plan the next chapter".

He added: "It's a talent pipeline, on screen and off, and I'm sure that spirit will continue."

The Neighbours finale, which aired earlier in the summer, saw the likes of Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reprise their roles to say goodbye to the soap.

Meanwhile, the hour-long special also reunited a number of couples, from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and former flame Mike Young (Guy Pearce).

