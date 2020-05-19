After Elly told Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Dee Bliss (also Madeleine West) what Andrea had planned for baby Hugo, Andrea soon found out about it and now she is hellbent on making her life as miserable as possible - and given the power she has, that could prove extremely dangerous for Elly.

When Dee gives Elly an aster plant, to help her cope with missing her daughter and to give her something to focus on, Andrea cruelly destroys it and then admits that her torment is only just beginning - she will regret choosing to betray her.

Viewers know all too well how unhinged Andrea can be. Will Elly find a way out of her latest problem?

RadioTimes.com recently spoke to star Madeleine West about playing the roles of Dee and Andrea and she conceded that she does find Andrea more fun to play. "Dee’s much softer and it’s quite a delight when she hits her hard notes and really calls people out on their behaviour because she really is a genuinely good person. The interplay between the two characters is really beautiful – they balance each other out, but gosh Andrea is fun!”

With a Toadie and Dee reunion on the cards and West hinting at Dee returning full time, we hope to see a lot more of her as Neighbours continues.

