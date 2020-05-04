Elly, all too aware of Andrea's history, is wary to accept her help but when she is caught up in a prison riot, she has no choice but to accept it and Andrea begins to try to strike up a friendship. When Toadie hears about it, he makes sure his feelings are known and that Elly should under no circumstances trust her. It soon becomes clear there is an agenda- she wants a visit from Dee.

A reluctant Toadie does eventually pass the message on and Dee very quickly arrives back in the street- much to the delight of Toadie who is thrilled to see her. The topic soon turns to Dee's sister and Toadie again stresses his concerns.

Dee though is intrigued by the possibility. She hasn't had a huge amount of time to get know Andrea or their mother, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) and whether she likes it or not, they are a huge part of her life.

But will Dee give in to her curiosity and meet with Andrea? And if so, will this open the door for a return from Heather? We certainly hope so!

