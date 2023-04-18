Her death was announced on Facebook yesterday (Monday 17th April) by a fan page dedicated to the TV show Prisoner, which Klibingaitis also appeared in.

Maxine Klibingaitis, the Australian star best known for her role in Neighbours , has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 58.

The post read: "Maxine Klibingatis 1964 - 2023. We regrettably announce that actress Maxine Klibingaitis has passed away today. Maxine played the much-loved character of Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner, Terri Inglis in Neighbours and many other roles in Australian TV.

"Maxine was only 58. We send our sincere condolences to her son, Zane and Maxine’s family & friends. RIP Maxine."

The fan page also clarified the post was not a “hoax” and that Klibingaitis’s death was "very sudden and unexpected". "Just to clarify for those inboxing me, the sad news is not a hoax. A very close friend of Maxine's called me late today," wrote the admin, known as Maria.

"[They] asked me to post the sad news so that Maxine's fans would know. Maxine had many fans. Regards, Maria."

Neighbours fans will remember Klibingaitis for her role as apprentice plumber Terry Inglis on Neighbours for six months in 1985.

Klibingaitis also portrayed teenage punk Bobbie Mitchell on Prisoner from 1983 to 1985 and became embroiled in many dramatic storylines, including a daring prison escape plan. Other TV credits include Home and Away, The Flying Doctors, and All Together Now.

The star made her last public outing in 2019, where she attended a Prisoner reunion in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the new series of Neighbours shared on-set pictures as filming finally kicked off yesterday, giving fans a first glimpse at Annie Jones, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Rebekah Elmaloglou in action. Returning cast member Lucinda Cowden was also pictured, with the star reprising her role as Melanie Pearson in the new series.

The much-loved soap was axed in 2022 after 37 years on screen but, thankfully, just months after its cancellation, Amazon Freevee announced that it would be picking up the Australian series for a revival. The new series is set to return on Amazon Freevee this autumn.