The final Home and Away episode of 2019 is set to air on Friday 20th November and while we have not been told when it will be coming back, with Channel 5 promising to reveal details on that as soon as they can, expect the next trip to Summer Bay to be in the first couple of weeks of January at the earliest.

Fans were expecting this as it happens each year, although the soap has now fallen behind on Australian broadcasts, like its neighbour, ahem, Neighbours.

All eyes are now on Channel 5 who will have a gap in their schedule to fill with Home and Away going off the air for a while. Will some of that vacated space be used to catch Neighbours up with Australia once again? We certainly hope so and it seems like an ideal time to do it.

Home and Away will also be taking a break in Australia too, although we do not yet know what day the show will head off on its holiday there. Like every other soap, it was also forced to take a production break earlier in the year when lockdown hit. Thankfully they were able to get back to filming a few weeks later and it has run uninterrupted since.

