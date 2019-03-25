As Myra - bedecked in a frock so ghastly it was hilarious and parading around the village in a pumpkin carriage - panicked the wedding DJ was the same guy she drunkenly kissed on her hen night she lamented to mum Nana and celebrant Scott Drinkwell in the ladies' her regret at the indiscretion but was encouraged to put it behind her and press on with the ceremony - unaware Sal had heard the whole thing from the next cubicle!

After a video message from the couple's son John Paul - in a specially-filmed cameo from James Sutton two years after his character's exit - the nuptials got underway.

Mercy and Sylver became husband and wife, but as the next pairing took to the altar Sally fled in tears. Following her fiancee outside, mortified Myra realised Sal knew about her illicit kiss and pleaded forgiveness, but betrayed Sally was insistent the wedding was off - believing Myra didn't want to be with her, she just wanted a big wedding…

What does the future hold for Myra and Sal now? And will Liam, spiralling into aggressive, destructive behaviour by the end of the episode, really let Mercedes go that easily?

You can always rely on the McQueens to make a wedding memorable…

