Sharing the big day is Myra's daughter Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who's hoping it's eighth time lucky with childhood sweetheart Sylver McQueen (David Tag), but the spectre of her jealous ex Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) is looming large… So which couple will come through hitched, and who could get ditched?

Myra & Sally

Despite having eight kids by various different fathers matriarch Myra has never been married, and it's taken the love of a good woman to convince her now is the right time to commit to someone for life - although a slight wobble a few weeks ago saw her snog DJ Stevie Scaramouch which she's hoping insecure Sal won't discover - which she eventually does seconds before the ceremony when she overhears a conversation in the ladies' loo…

"She hopes Sally would forgive her," says Barber-Lane. "She'd rather not take that chance though. Myra does have doubts about marrying a woman if she's honest, it throws up a lot of questions for her about who she is and how she perceives herself. But the only person she ever truly fell for was Sally before she transitioned, so it's like she's marrying her first love."

More like this

Sally suspects Myra's heart may not truly be in it, as Wallace observes: "Myra has been dragging her feet and it all seems to be about her having her perfect wedding rather than the two of them. Sally feels a bit pushed to the side, and this is not a relationship she expected to have - she came to Hollyoaks to find John Paul, her focus was not on seeing Myra again. However, the romance has been a lovely surprise and Sally has found feelings she hasn't had in a long time and it's been a big deal for her. But viewers should get their hankies ready as the wedding will be a proper tear-fest, unusual and dramatic!"

Mercedes & Sylver

It was only a few months ago that serial bride Mercy tied the knot for a second time with first husband Russ Owen, who ended up murdered by serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) shortly after saying 'I do' and discovering Mercy had cheated on him with kissing (but non-biological) cousin Sylver (son of aforementioned murderess Breda). However, Metcalfe insists her latest husband-to-be (her fifth if you count Russ twice) is the real deal.

"Mercedes feels like it's time to tie the knot every year!" she laughs. "It's different with Sylver, he's her first love and every time she got married before, it should have been him."

However, Liam is blackmailing the bride to jilt her groom otherwise he'll report him for the assault he goaded him into and has so far kept quiet about. "Liam is waiting in the wings dying to ruin it," warns Metcalfe. "He really degrades her on the wedding day. She'll do everything in her power to stop anyone, including Liam, destroying it. The only doubts Mercy has are not about marrying Sylver, but of herself not being good enough. With her track record we know she messes things up."

"Sylver is confident he can lift Mercedes' bad luck curse," hopes Tag. "He is determined to be the one who lasts and will make it work. Mercy is in a good place now and has come through her drug habit, everything seems to be clicking. But Liam is treading on very thin ice if he tries to jeopardise Sylver's happiness it might be the last straw - Sylver would probably do something he might regret…"

The last word quite rightly goes to Metcalfe, who teases what's in store for multiple marriage-lover Mercedes and her mouthy mother as they get to the decked-out Dog in the Pond to marry their other halves. "There's tears, there's tantrums, and there's a happy ending for one couple… and a not-so-happy one for the other!" Fingers crossed it doesn't go as badly as some of Mercy's other matrimonial mishaps - watch the video below for a recap of her romantic history:

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.