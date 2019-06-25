While Diane and Laurie's co-worker and victim of sexual harassment Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) debated whether to leave him to die, Sinead couldn't bring herself to sink to such depths and chose to save her unconscious spouse's life as the emergency services got to the scene and took him to hospital.

Having broken her bail conditions, recently-released Sinead was arrested, despite Diane defending her daughter's actions by explaining she was trying to stop Laurie from sexually assaulting her.

Waking up in hospital, Laurie shuddered as vengeful Sienna loomed over him and stopped him sounding the alarm, vowing she would make sure he never hurt another woman again.

Holding a pillow perilously close to his face, Sienna finally elicited an apology from a cowering, humiliated and panicked Laurie just as the police came to arrest him for the attempt rape of Diane - with incontrovertible evidence supplied by footage from the school CCTV system that had just been installed.

Sienna then confirmed to Sinead and Diane their nemesis had been apprehended, and the women hugged over the fact they finally had justice…

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently about Laurie's reign of terror imminently coming to an end, Pryor hinted that justice would eventually be done, while Passey pondered the long-term impact on her character.

The resolution of the Laurie storyline continues to play out this week, but are there further twists in store?

