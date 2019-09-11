"I think it's going to lay heavy on her that she could have potentially aborted her and Sylver's child - if he knew she was pregnant he would have been ecstatic, all he wants is to be a family with her and Bobby, and to have their own child together would be the cherry on the cake."

Desperate to flush Liam out of her life after she called time on their destructive on/off affair recently, discovering she was expecting a kid that could be sired by either of the men in her life was too much for Mercy to cope with, and she made an appointment at the clinic.

Metcalfe reckons the termination was a way of avoiding further temptation to wreck her domestic bliss with Sylver, pre-empting Liam's potential reaction had he known. "I actually think Liam would've been confused but ecstatic if it turned out Mercedes was having his baby," she said. "He'd be pleased as deep down he has really fallen for her. It would mean there was a bigger bond between them."

If Sylver and Liam found out she went behind their backs and made the huge decision to rob one of them their chance of being a parent, it would surely unleash utter chaos for the landlady. Metcalfe has previously teased her alter ego's antics will become increasingly questionable, building to a dramatic climax later this year with her at the centre…

In other baby-related news confirmed in the episode, teenager Brooke Hathaway (Talia Vanessa Grant) decided to keep her baby after bumping into Mercedes at the clinic and opening up about her secret pregnancy. Mercy provided comfort and, surprisingly, wisdom to the schoolgirl, allaying her fears of bringing up a child as she copes with her autism.

Mrs McQueen was at brave Brooke's side as she finally confessed to her foster mum Nancy Osbourne she was having a baby - how will boyfriend Ollie Morgan react?

