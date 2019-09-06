Sami, therefore, is the only Maalik that Azim is biologically related to, but is considered part of the clan by Misbah, along with Sami's other half-siblings Yazz and Imran.

Azim has been living the high life in Australia for the past few years as an events organiser for the rich and famous, hence him rocking up to mastermind a bash for his big brother's impending nuptials. His visit also coincides with a dramatic peak in the far right storyline that sees the Maaliks under threat from Stuart Sumner's extremist group.

Events unfold that give fun-loving Azim a wake-up call, convincing him to stay in the village so he can spend more time with his family.

Where have you seen Nav Sidhu before?

Describing his new character, Sidhu says: "He's kind, energetic, a fixer, smart and fun." He also teases potential love interests for out and proud Azim, hinting a handsome boy might just catch his eye. "Azim is single and ready to mingle!" he grins.

The actor has also appeared in TV dramas such as Doctors, Holby City, Informer, Silent Witness and Spooks. Catch his first appearance on Thursday 12th September at 7pm on E4.

