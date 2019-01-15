Eventually Harry's fling with James was exposed on the day of the wedding, but both the men in his life ended up dumping Mr Thompson and he fled the village for two months, returning at New Year. Determined to prove that James really was the one for him, Harry's pleas they pick up where they left off and make a fresh start were dismissed by the heartbroken legal eagle, who has had his hands full trying to reconnect with long-lost son Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner).

Next week, having been rejected by James yet again so he can concentrate on building bridges with his offspring, Harry goes on a blind date but he's stunned when the dinner is interrupted - by his ex-boyfriend!

Romeo realises his dad is miserable without Harry so he helps him find a way to crash the date and declare his undying love - but will this be enough for the pair to reunite? Has Harry been turned down one too many times to believe James is committed to their future? Does Harry still having feelings for Ste? And does Romeo have a secret agenda or does he genuinely want to see his estranged father happy?

