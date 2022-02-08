Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) learns her case against abuser Ali Shazhad (Raji James) is in ruins, the village mourns Celeste at her funeral and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) as an ultimatum for Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark).

The net closes in on Ethan Williams (Matthew-James Bailey) when the police start investigating Maya's disappearance - will Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) reveal what really happened?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 14th – 18th February 2022.

Ste and Sienna betray Ethan?

Ste is increasingly twitchy at the thought of Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) cosying up to Ethan, even more so now the police are investigating Maya's disappearance. Desperate to tell his oblivious sister he was forced to bury the body of her shifty new fella's ex, Ste is stopped from blowing the dark secret by Sienna who urges him to keep quiet - for now.

Ethan is suspicious of the Deadly Sheen duo but ends up incriminating himself when copper nephew Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) overhears his uncle discussing something shady to Ste, and demands an explanation. Surprisingly it's Sienna who comes to Ethan's rescue and lies to put PC Sam off the scent. Will this make them even with the murdering gangster, or plunge them into more involvement in his underworld?

Maaliks in crisis

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is working on an article about Ali, but a mix-up sees the unfinished piece accidentally being published in the local paper. In trying to expose the dastardly doctor the budding newshound has made things worse, as the potentially defamatory story could damage the case against the abusive doctor and stop it getting to court!

Brave Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) decides to visit her rapist in prison and read her statement to his face, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) goes into self-destruct mode believing his dad's crime may go unpunished, while Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is driven to drink by all the drama. This all comes to a head when Auntie Kameela (Anu Hassan) visits and Misbah tries to hide the Maaliks' collective meltdown from her snooty relative - and fails miserably!

Goodbye Celeste

It's time to say farewell to the last of the three victims of the Salon de The explosion, as Celeste's nearest and dearest gather for her funeral. Her passing has been somewhat overshadowed by her brother confessing to their cousin's murder seconds before the blast, so let's hope there are no more killer revelations at her send-off (no guarantees where the Deverauxs are concerned).

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) proves what a wise old head he has on those young shoulders by reminding everyone what she meant to them, and encouraging others to face their grief in such complicated, trying circumstances. Will laying Celeste to rest unite the fractured family?

Will Ollie dump Becky?

Ollie and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) return and Cindy is disgusted they're still together - especially after they make a shock announcement about their future. Determined to get impressionable Ollie to dump his manipulative girlfriend, Cind issues an ultimatum to the torn teen: it's Becky or his family.

While we scream at our screens: "Tell that crackpot conspiracy theorist to do one!" Becky peddles her latest ideas about how to help terminally-ill Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) without the aid of conventional medicine, which may not be entirely safe. A visit from social services makes Ollie see Becky in a different light and he makes his choice. But the lad's troubles are far from over…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Advertisement

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to get back to normal after his accident and sinister seizures, and throws himself into a tyre throwing contest to prove he's as full of alpha swagger as he always was. However, he's privately struggling with his physical - and mental - health but in typical Foxy fashion he's hiding it from everyone. How long can he carry on before admitting something's really wrong?

Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) tries to smooth relations between Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and the kids by inviting Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to the clan's weekly games night so she can get to know her long-lost siblings. This backfires as the Chen-Williams children are still angry at their dad for keeping Max a secret, and abandoning her in the first place. It's going to take more than a few rounds of Cranium to get over this…