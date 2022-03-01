Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is threatened by Ethan Williams (Matthew-James Bailey), Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is haunted by the past, and the village marks International Women's Day with a spot of time travel!

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara) is shocked by the arrival of her long-lost brother Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), but why has he tracked her down?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 7th – 11th March 2022.

Verity and Tony's brother arrives

There's a blast from the past for Verity when her estranged brother Eric pays a surprise visit to the village. Evil Edward's youngest offspring has been mentioned but never seen, until now, and his unexpected appearance leaves his sister with more questions than answers…

Eric is shy, nervous and socially awkward, the total opposite of his high-flying solicitor big sister, and gregarious entrepreneurial half-brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) - who he has never actually met. What brings him to Hollyoaks, why hasn't he been in touch with his family for so long and how will Tony react to meeting his long-lost sibling?

International Women's Day special episode

Eric's debut is in a special instalment marking International Women's Day on 8th March (E4 first look is on 7th March). As Hollyoaks did so brilliantly with last year's exploration of unconscious racial bias, the episode thought-provokingly unpicks the casual micro-aggressions lurking beneath the surface of society putting misogyny under the microscope.

The women of Hollyoaks unite to challenge and reclaim dismissive terms used against them, and a series of stylised flashbacks to the 1950s, 70s and 90s starring vintage reimagined versions of our present-day heroines shows how attitudes towards women have changed (or not, in some cases) over the decades. Can we get a spin-off prequel of Verity set in the 50s?

Ste puts Sienna in danger

Already a bag of nerves, Ste faces another stressful week as his life continues to come crashing down. First he's torn when lover James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tries to pin Marnie's inheritance theft on Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), and an alarming discovery makes Ste wonder if his grieving fella is hiding something.

Then Ste tries to save Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) from a life crime now she's laundering money for Ethan, only to unwittingly put his pal in danger. When Ste then finds himself in a pickle he turns to Sienna for help on the sly, antagonising Ethan who issues a terrifying threat. Can Ste and Sienna escape Ethan's clutches, or have they reached the point of no return?

Sid makes a discovery about Serena

Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) is eager for Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) and Sid to get along, though the awkwardness of her boyfriend having slept with her sister can't be forgotten with a fun family games night. Serena then makes a shock confession forcing Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) to step in and play peacemaker between his daughters.

Serena knows she has some bridges to build with Lizzie and tries to make amends, at which point Sid makes a worrying discovery. Turns out him and Serena have a mutual friend in the form a person from Sid's dodgy past - are his days as a county lines drug dealer back to haunt him and make trouble for Hollyoaks' newest family?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Following recent tragic events, grieving Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) takes his anger out on Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and spirals into a pattern of destructive behaviour. The teen's actions have big consequences for the community and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) despairs at what's happening to her nephew, while Ella struggles to process her emotions. Is Charlie heading back to the young offenders institute?

Love is in the air at the Maaliks, sort of, as Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) reluctantly dives into the online dating scene. Can the clan resist meddling? Elsewhere, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is rattled by a letter from Ali and makes a drastic decision about his romantic future. Does it involve Verity, or has that ship sailed?

