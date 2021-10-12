6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Trish faces her past and has Warren killed Felix?

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) is haunted by her past this week as she heads to Blackpool for a dance competition, but has she ruined her chances of success?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) disappears after a showdown with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) fears his sleazy secret will be exposed, and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) receives a terrifying threat.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 18th – 22nd October 2021.

Will Trish win big in Blackpool?

After a lifetime of professional and personal disappointments, toxic Trish has her sights set on lifting the glitterball trophy at Blackpoolapalooza and reckons the only way to get the best out of her teen dance troupe is to terrify and belittle them into the perfect performance.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is horrified to see how mean her mother is to Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), having been on the receiving end of the dance teacher’s insults herself, and encourages the schoolgirl to stand up to Miss Trish. Mother and daughter fall out, the past is raked over, and Leah takes a big risk as she steps on stage and delivers her routine. Can Trish’s plucky prodigy win the prize or will it be a dancefloor disaster?!

Fergus exposed?

Warren and Fergus are about to pull their final dodgy job before fleeing the village, hopefully armed with wads of cash from the drugs they’re about to steal, only for an anonymous tip-off to scupper the plan.

While furious Foxy seeks revenge from the person he’s convinced sabotaged them, Fergus finds his sleazy secret livestream business is being hacked, and the truth about ‘Operation Bluebird’ is close to being exposed. The stakes have never been higher for the creepy Mr Collins as he’s made an offer that could get him out of trouble – but at a terrible price…

Felix disappears

Meanwhile, Warren points the finger at Felix for jeopardising the heist and threatens to silence him once and for all. Felix has more on his mind as Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) prepares for her life-saving operation and he promises to be at her side when she wakes up – then vanishes!

The Deverauxs despair at his disappearance, assuming he’s done a runner because he can’t cope with Martine’s illness, but is there something more sinister at play? Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) suspects all is not as it seems and confesses a secret to her worried mum, and soon the clan demand answers from Warren. What has happened to Felix?

Ali threatens Misbah

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) has been trying to avoid Ali Shazhad (Raji James) since discovering he tried to force Misbah into having an abortion when she fell pregnant all those years ago, but in a small village with a limited number of exterior sets you’re bound to bump into your estranged biological dad sooner or later, and father and son come face-to-face.

Ali gives his side of the story, that he wanted to protect Misbah from a life-ruining scandal, and Shaq agrees to give him the benefit of the doubt. Misbah pretends she’s fine with that but is clearly not, and at the malpractice hearing she struggles to hide her hatred towards Ali. The dastardly doctor later confronts Misbah at home and issues a chilling threat that leaves her severely rattled…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

It’s not a great week for the McQueens: first of all, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) tries to cheer up miserable Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) and hires a stripper to put a smile on her face. Unfortunately he offends Marlena and she chases him off in her mobility scooter… Then the family are evicted from The Dog when new owner Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his brood announce they’re moving in – turns out Fergus was lying through his teeth, and now the clan are homeless!

Nobody loves a bit of gossip more than Grace Black (Tamara Wall), but when the gangster overhears an incriminating conversation that reveals a jaw-dropping secret can she keep her gob shut and resist blabbing? What has she heard, and does it have anything to do with boyfriend Nate Denby (Chris Charles) and his mysterious agenda?