6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Summer poses as Sienna and Luke’s mum returns

The rivalry between Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) escalates when one of the girls imitates the other, and accusations of harassment are made.

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is shocked by a face from the past bringing some unsettling news, while Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) clashes with some very familiar faces…

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 3rd-7th May 2021.

Summer poses as Sienna

There’s an irony in Summer’s plan to destroy boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) by using his ex Sienna, and employing some of Ms Blake’s bonkers tactics back when she was the local home-wrecking loon. This week, sneaky Summer sabotages a blind date her frenemy has arranged on an app by turning up to the rendezvous posing as Sienna – shades of when Sienna herself posed as Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) numerous times when she tried to steal her life.

But what is Summer’s end game? She’s eager to meddle in Sienna’s custody battle with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for the twins, and continues to lie to Brody that his former fiancée is harassing her when really it’s the other way around. Brody remains Summer’s ultimate target, but the obsession with Sienna is becoming a whole other, much more twisted, storyline…

Luke’s estranged mum returns

Prepare for a blast from the past as Luke Morgan is reunited with his mum, Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin, replacing original actress Eve White). It’s been years since they’ve seen each other (and almost 20 years since the character has been on screen) and there’s bad blood between mother and son, so what brings her back to the village?

Something pretty shocking, as it turns out, and the reason for her return leaves Luke reeling and reluctant to tell her about his dementia diagnosis. Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) urges him to be honest but her fella refuses, while snippy Sue voices her disapproval that Luke is no longer with the lovely Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and has taken up with her flighty stepsister instead. Scorned Cindy squaring up to a moody mother-in-law? We’re here for that.

AJ and Curtis cause chaos

AJ Pritchard’s recent cameo wasn’t just a one-scene wonder – he’s back in character this week as Marco, and this time he’s bringing his brother with him. The ex-Strictly pro’s real-life sibling Curtis Pritchard (of Love Island notoriety) guests as Jacob, Marco’s twin, with both boys set to cause trouble for Trish.

The dance school doyenne is suspicious when old rival Marco applies to be her new assistant, as they have a shared (and shady) professional history. Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) encourages her to give the guy a chance, unaware Marco has roped in Jacob as part of his secret agenda against Trish – and there’s another surprise for Ms Minniver when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) tells her mum she reckons Fergus is about to propose. But has she got the wrong end of the stick?

Shaq manipulated by Fergus

Alpha villain Fergus is busy elsewhere recruiting for his and Warren’s dodgy business empire. Targeting naive Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik), who makes no secret of the fact he’s skint, Fergus reckons he’s found his new stooge.

Forcing him to sign a questionable ’employment contract’ and giving him his first job, Fergus and Foxy set well-meaning Shaq up to fail by making him think he’s made a massive mistake that could cost the business a lot of cash in order to get him where they want him. Shaq realises he’s put his whole family in danger, while manipulative Fergus offers a solution – only to pale when the truth about his hidden cameras threatens to be exposed…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) desperately tries to ignore the intrusive thoughts that are sending her into a spiral of OCD, but when she finds herself in new surroundings the nerves and anxiety about germs and hidden dangers exacerbate. Can she silence the inner monologue that’s slowly messing with her mind?

A new area of Hollyoaks village is unveiled this week as viewers get their first look at the local park. Even the entrepreneur, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) spies an opportunity to make some cash and suggests to wife Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) they set up a cafe in the never-before-seen part of the soap’s exterior set. Does this mean Yazz has to sacrifice her journalism dreams to froth up lattes for the locals? And will they face the wrath of bitchy barista Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who runs sophisticated coffee house Salon de The by trying to steal her trade?