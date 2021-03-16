6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sienna exposes Summer and John Paul betrays Nancy

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) plots to exposes sinister Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) as the mystery of the shooting deepens, but which of the women will end up with the upper hand as their rivalry intensifies?

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is betrayed by John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), not realising all is not as it seems, and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) clashes with Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) over wayward son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon).

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 22nd – 26th March 2021.

Sienna vs Summer

Summer’s sweet girl-next-door act cuts no ice with Sienna, because she’s pulled the same tricks herself enough times and can spot a manipulative minx behind a benign mask a mile off. While Sienna schemes to expose her true colours, Summer plots to frame Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for the shooting by way of avenging her dead dad, planting evidence to make it appear Foxy was trying to kill Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Realising blubbing Brodes still hankers after Sienna, Summer tries to befriend her enemy, but wily Ms Blake is onto her attempt to keep tabs on her and prepares to publicly expose the Ranger rogue in front of the village. Sienna may know Summer is a lying little madam, but then so was she once upon a time so will anyone believe her outrageous claims? And is Sienna vs Summer potentially the most lethal game of cat and mouse in living memory?

Big trouble for Felix and Toby

In gangster corner, Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) is planning a daring job and wants the local bad boys on his side. Brad’s old associate Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) requires reassurance the crew he’s assembled are up to the task, and when Mr King reckons a distracted Warren is too much of a liability he eyes Toby as a potential recruit.

Knowing Felix will be reluctant to have his volatile son recruited, Brad goes behind his back to talk to Toby himself and get him on board. Unfortunately Felix finds out what’s gone on, as does Martine who berates him for allowing their offspring to get involved in his dodgy dealings. Who’s more scary when riled, Felix or Martine? Either way, Brad and Fergus continue to cause chaos as families and friendships implode thanks to their machinations.

Charlie’s back

The truth is out, and so is Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan). As the traumatised teen struggles to readjust to life on the outside after all the drug dealing and stabbing, the Osbornes worry he’ll fall back in with a bad crowd and end up in trouble again.

Rallying around the lad, John Paul offers extra tuition to get Charlie caught up with his studies, and George Kiss (Callum Kerr) helps Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) set up CCTV at the house so they can keep an eye on the vulnerable lad to ensure he’s behaving. But that has unexpected consequences when it exposes a shocking secret…

John Paul’s betrayal

Raging with jealousy over JP’s closeness to best mate Nancy, George is jumping for joy when the Osbornes’ CCTV footage has captured a conversation confirming Nance has slept with Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), and the only person Mrs O has confided in is John Paul.

Naughty George gets his boyfriend to ‘confess’ Nancy’s saucy secret and promises to keep it to himself, only to deliberately spill the tea to all and sundry and make it look like John Paul has blabbed. Nancy is stung at JP’s ‘betrayal’, leading to Mr McQueen getting drunk and waking up to a disturbing revelation the next morning. You’ll be shocked at how low George goes to control John Paul – and it’s only going to get worse.

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

The gloriously ghastly Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) wants no expense spared as she dazzles the village with the launch of her dance school. Commandeering the school hall at Hollyoaks High out of hours for the venture means collaborating with head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), who is not prepared for the sheer level of diva-dom she has to deal with. And this is a woman who has shared a house with multiple McQueens.

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) has had stars in her eyes ever since that bongo flakes commercial a few years ago, and reckons a diploma from Trish’s dance school is the fast-track to stardom. Skint dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) can’t afford the classes, so offers to clean the hall for free in exchange for Trish’s training expertise, while the cost of costumes also proves prohibitive to the financially-challenged family. Can Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) convince Trish to help them out?