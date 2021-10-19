6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sienna confronts Summer in prison

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) becomes obsessed with finding Brody’s killer but a showdown with Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) in prison makes her more paranoid.

Advertisement

Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) returns to some shocking news, Becky Quinn (Katie McGlynn) cosies up to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) pleads for help from dad Ali Shazhad (Raji James).

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 22nd – 29th October 2021.

Sienna confronts Summer

Sienna spirals as her quest to find out who killed Brody consumes her. Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is alarmed when she sees the walls in her stressed sister’s flat covered in newspaper clippings and scrawls on bits of paper trying to piece the evidence together – part police incident board, part Carrie from Homeland-style meltdown.

Hitting a dead end, Sienna gets a visiting request from Summer and confronts her in prison only to end up more confused and paranoid than ever. Ms Blake’s next target is Nate Denby (Chris Charles), who’s secretive behaviour leads her to think he had something to do with Brody’s death – does she asks him a few questions over a coffee? No, she tries to run him over then breaks into his flat. This won’t end well.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Leela comes home

Leela returns to the village in the nick of time, as she’s the one who stops Sienna mowing down Nate, and the feisty firefighter has a lot more to digest when she finds out what’s been happening while she’s been absent.

She’s not thrilled about Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) being loved up with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), but that’s the least of the Lomax clan’s worries as they learn the house is being sold. Ste shows James the tenancy agreement Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) drew up and, what do you know, the bald-headed bad boy has stitched them up and they could be on the streets! Bet Leela soon wishes she’d stayed away…

Becky fancies Tony?

Moving to the pub has unsettled Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and triggered her OCD, not helped by the McQueens sabotaging the electrics as revenge for Fergus throwing them out. Di decides she’s not ready to be landlady quite yet so Becky offers to help run the pub.

As a way of drumming up interest in the Dog’s relaunch, Becky organises a piece in the local paper – but it’s proper awks when the finished article mistakenly says Becky is Tony’s wife! Tone’s mortified, though suddenly smitten Becky appears to quite like the idea… Is she planning to take Diane’s place not just behind the bar, but by her husband’s side too?

Shaq begs Ali to help Misbah

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) grits her teeth as Shaq raves about what a great guy his dad is, and considers quitting her job so she doesn’t have to be anywhere near Ali. Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) tries to talk sense into his mum, who feels pushed out by her blast from the past.

Meanwhile, Shaq wants to help and asks Ali to drop the formal warning made against Misbah that resulted in malpractice enquiry. Appealing to someone’s better nature only works if they have one, so don’t rely on Ali doing the right thing. How long before the real story about him and Misbah’s past is exposed?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Advertisement

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is desperate for Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) to get on, just to make his life easier, so asks his fiancee to let her future mother-in-law help arrange her hen night. The women predictably end up clashing, though their dynamic shifts when Olivia finds a letter leading to a shock discovery about Goldie. A big family secret is revealed, and Olivia is torn as to where her loyalties lie…

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) worries about how down-in-the-dumps Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) has been (let’s be honest, the girl hasn’t cracked a smile since stabbed a drug dealer in self-defence), and reckons some time with mum Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) might make her open up. That she does, but what Ella tells Mandy leads her to take drastic steps to protect her daughter. Last time she did that, Mandy sent an innocent teenager to prison – let’s hope this isn’t as extreme.