6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Peri trapped with her stalker and Felix threatens Warren

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is trapped in her flat with terrifying stalker Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty) – can Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) rescue her girlfriend?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) plans to flee before Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) figures out he killed Brody, only for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to blackmail him after a shock discovery, and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) ruins their new romance.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 11th – 15th October 2021.

Stalker Timmy puts Peri in danger

Juliet reckons she can prove timid techy Timmy is Peri’s sinister stalker and teams up with Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) to set a trap. Pez is having none of it, though, and accuses her girlfriend of being jealous leading to another argument.

The situation spirals into horror movie territory when Peri swallows Timmy’s story he’s homeless and lets him stay the night, only to realise Jules was right all along when the gruesome geek admits he’s been spying on her for weeks! Juliet arrives in the nick of the time, but can she save Peri from Timmy’s clutches?

Warren plots his escape

With Sienna on the hunt for Brody’s killer, and Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson_ claiming to have vital evidence, guilt-ridden Warren is feeling the heat and arouses suspicion from Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) when he starts behaving even more aggressive and macho than usual (if that’s possible).

Foxy and Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) decide to cash in their chips and get out of dodge, bringing their next dodgy heist forward and selling up their property portfolio to make enough cash to secure their escape from the village – angering tenants the Maaliks. The chance to reconcile with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) makes Warren have second thoughts about leaving, so Fergus resorts to drastic measures to keep his lackey in line and stick to the plan – which involves a gun…

Felix’s threat

When Maxine drops some unwanted presents from Warren to the Emporium to be re-sold, she absentmindedly drops a distinctive earring which Felix picks up. Then a passing Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) recognises it as belonging to Gloria, late wife of Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint), and Mr Westwood deduces it was part of the pair stolen in the Price Slice robbery…

Joining the dots, Felix realises Warren was behind the raid and responsible for the attack that put Walter in hospital. Confronting his former best mate, fuming Felix threatens to report him to the police if he doesn’t sign Price Slice back to the Deverauxs. Cocky Warren counteracts with his own threat against Felix’s loved ones if he grasses him up, so how will the tense stalemate between the blokes resolve itself? Someone’s bound to get hurt.

Brooke and Ripley fall out

Stall wars continue at the Cunningham Grande Bazaar continue as Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) tries to outdo Nate Denby (Chris Charles). Brooke tries to boost sales at Sweater Thunberg but it backfires and Ripley ends up feeling their other half doesn’t believe in them, leading to a very tense atmos between the new couple.

Surprisingly, it’s Nate who manages to broker peace between the pair as he offers Brooke some relationship advice and inspires them to come up with a unique idea to show unforgiving Ripley how sorry they are, raising the eco-friendly fashion brand’s profile in the process. Can Brooke and Ripley survive their first fight?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has only just got her precious son Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) back in her life, so she’s not about to let his snooty fiancee Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) whisk him off to live in New Zealand without putting up a fight. Deciding against a rational conversation about pros and cons to convince them to stay, Goldie instead sets out to sabotage Olivia’s job offer on the other side of the world… Will her sneaky scheme keep Prince and Olivia in the country?

It was with a heavy heart that Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) let go of the Hutch, but his interest is piqued when he’s given the opportunity to remain at the heart of village life when Fergus asks him to run the Dog in the Pond, having snapped it up from the skint McQueens. Tone would make a great landlord, in fact it’s a wonder he’s never thought of doing it before, and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is surprisingly keen on the idea. But is potentially it too much change for Mrs H, considering her fragile mental health?