6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mercedes makes a big decision and Fergus blackmails Warren

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is blackmailed by Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), will he ever be free of the dangerous gangster?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a huge sacrifice to save her marriage, Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) hits rock bottom and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) makes a confession.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 20th – 24th September 2021.

No escape for Warren

The bromance between Warren and Fergus has soured after the bald-headed bad boy tried to involve him in a risky drug deal, so Foxy reckons it’s time to cut ties with the dodgy businessman. Easier said than done, as Fergus has loads of dirt on his associate which he threatens to use to bring him down if he tries to get out of their arrangement, plus he’s isolated him from everyone he cares about.

Warren worries about an incriminating voicemail he left for Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and wonders how he can delete it before his son hears it – only Fergus manages to intercept the message and plans to use it as leverage to keep his sidekick exactly where he wants him… Can Warren escape Fergus’s clutches?

Sylver leaves?

Fergus spreads misery around the village as he spitefully tells Sylver McQueen (David Tag) the repayments on his loan have drastically increased. Mercedes overhears and offers Fergus a financial deal to get her hubby off the hook – but there’s an almighty catch…

Sylver is still too angry with Mercy for cheating on him to be grateful for her clearing his debt, and still insists their marriage is over and he’s leaving. Bobby McQueen (Jayden Fox) is heartbroken when he finds out his mum and step-dad are splitting and the family are further rocked when Mercedes makes a big announcement. What’s she planning?

Cher’s cry for help

Having been chucked out of the McQueens, Cher is still struggling with her actions after she almost killed her dad by accident in an attempt to teach Mercedes a lesson. Let’s just say she’s dropped off the Christmas card list. With no family, no friends and no self-esteem, lonely Cher’s life takes a very dangerous turn…

Despite his brush with death, Sylver considers giving his daughter another chance and when Bobby shows him a social media post from Cher he realises it’s a desperate cry for help. Can Sylver get to her in time before something terrible happens? This week we also learn the true identity of Cher’s online friend, Jade, who encouraged her to poison Mercedes and is basically to blame for this whole mess. But ‘Jade’ is actually someone very closer to home…

Sid’s shock confession

The village teens look to the future as they start the next chapter of their lives post-exams, but Sid is stressed about his application to join the police and fears he might be rejected. Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) admits a letter came for him from the force and he was waiting until it was quiet to give it to him – but Sid is too scared to open it.

Eventually he summons the courage and he’s thrilled it’s good news. While out celebrating with his mates at the Loft, Sid gets sloshed and starts acting very strangely. Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) checks if her mate is okay and is stunned when he makes a shock confession… The morning after he’s lost not only his dignity but his prosthetic, and has a vague memory of hooking up with a mystery girl. Can he track her down?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) go head-to-head for a job at the Salon de The, much to the dismay of Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who hoped she would tempt a dashing French barista to serve soy lattes to the locals rather than a gobby ex-junkie prostitute and a kooky conspiracy theorist. Hilarity ensues as both girls play dirty to win the role, but who will Marnie be able to tolerate as an employee?

Creepy stalker Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty) continues to spy on Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) having cloned her phone, though Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) gets the wrong end of the stick when she notices him staring at Juliet and presumes he has a crush on her. Little does she know he’s actually plotting ways to get Jules out of the way so he can have Pez all to himself – so when the girls arrange a holiday he decides to do some meddling…