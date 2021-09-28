6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Luke cheats on Cindy and Sienna turns to Warren

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) risks everything when he kisses his son’s girlfriend, can Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) forgive him as his dementia takes hold?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) turns to Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) when Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) blames her for Brody’s death, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) causes trouble as he moves to the village, and Nate Denby (Chris Charles) clashes with with the locals.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 4th – 8th October 2021.

Luke kisses Ollie’s girlfriend

With his dementia symptoms taking hold, Luke’s behaviour becomes more erratic giving his family increasing cause for concern. Not only does he decide to gamble his mum’s inheritance money on a whim, he also tries to kiss son Ollie’s girlfriend Evie (Georgia Conlan) when she visits the village!

Ollie is incensed at the betrayal and decides to return to London with Evie, but can understanding Cindy, who’s slowly reaching breaking point, convince him to forgive his father as he’s too gripped by FTD to realise what he’s doing? Seeing lovable Luke’s long-term decline play out in real time is heartbreaking, and we’ve still got months to go…

Sienna clashes with Damon over Brody’s funeral

Damon and Sienna are still at odds in the aftermath of Brody’s death, with the deceased best mate blaming the brunette for inadvertently causing Mr Hudson’s tragic demise. Grieving Damo is so anti-Sienna he bans her from helping to arrange the funeral, and as the difficult day dawns emotions are running high.

Stressed Sienna locks herself in the venue and reels to receive a text from sinister Summer. What does the barmy baker want now? Meanwhile, Damon is angry to discover what Brody left Sienna in his will which fuels their feud, and Sienna seeks comfort in the arms of old flame Warren. If only she knew he was the one who killed Brody, not Summer…

Nate makes enemies

Newcomer Nate has certainly put a spring in the step of his landlady Grace Black (Tamara Wall) what with their ‘tenancy with benefits’ arrangement, but not everyone is as enamoured with the buff bloke, especially when it comes to his business strategy at the market.

Unimpressed with cocky Nate’s plans to expand his fast fashion stall at the expense of Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and their eco-friendly sustainable clothes range, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) stages an impromptu protest against the retailer’s morally bankrupt practices. Never mind all this comedy caper, when are we going to find out why Nate’s stalking half the locals and taking mysterious phone calls about the real reason he’s in Hollyoaks?

DeMarcus causes chaos

DeMarcus moves in with the Deverauxs hoping to bond with estranged dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), but it’s put-upon Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) who has to smooth things when his arrival antagonises temperamental Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) who is miffed he has to share a bedroom with his half-brother. Stop fighting, lads, hasn’t Ms D got enough on her plate with her upcoming mastectomy?

The teen doesn’t make a great impression at his new school either, landing himself a detention on day one and running into big trouble with teacher Sienna in an altercation that has career-ending consequences for the teacher. Causing trouble already? Sounds like DeMarcus is going to fit right in.

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) confiscates the condoms Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) bought with the intention of sleeping with girlfriend Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), sending something of a mixed message to the schoolboy – the teens are determined to have sex despite parental objections, so now they won’t have any protection. Nice one, Nance, let’s hope that doesn’t come back to bite you. Did you plan on being a grandma so young?

With relations strained since discovering who his parents really are, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is shocked by a confession from mum Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and he makes an important decision. Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is immediately concerned at her newfound brother’s rash reaction and accuses their mother of interfering in Shaq’s life, making Misbah snap back to stay out of her business. Remember when the Maaliks were Hollyoaks’ happiest family? It’s a distant memory.