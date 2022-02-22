Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a shocking discovery about Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) gets heartbreaking news about her baby and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) feels guilty as someone else takes the blame for his actions.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) finds himself in a dangerous situation when his gambling habit gets out of hand.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 28th February – 4th March 2022.

James's luck runs out

He may have stopped making every decision on the flip of a coin, but the thrill of placing a bet is sending James into a full-on gambling addiction that begins to have serious repercussions this week. Lonely and grieving, the lawyer hits the casino and gets flirty with a handsome stranger…

Unfortunately the night takes a dangerous turn and Mr Nightingale is left regretting his actions. Turning to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) for comfort, James finally lets his defences down and pledges to change his hedonistic ways and curb his addiction, though it could already be too late. Can anyone save James from himself?

Mercedes discovers Bobby's secret

The warning signs about Bobby become harder to ignore for Mercedes and when she makes an alarming discovery she's forced to face some home truths. Mercy's head-in-the-sand approach sees her clash with the family who are increasingly concerned about her boy's bad behaviour.

Mercedes may have to reconsider defending her son come what may when the identity of his online chess partner, identified as 'G', is revealed (though you've probably guessed by now). Can quick-thinking Bobby cover his tracks? And where does the sinister secret door found in the McQueens' flat lead to?!

Pregnant Ella's heartbreak

Reality hits for teenage parents-to-be Ella and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) when they disagree over the timing of the appointment for her first scan. It probably clashes with Charlie's precious after-school computer game time, just before his tea.

Timid Ella is unimpressed at her baby daddy's immature attitude and, with support from Leah and Cleo, toughens up and issues an ultimatum, also insisting to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) she doesn't need them at the scan. Sadly, by the end of the week Ella receives some unexpected news that leaves her utterly devastated…

Will John Paul come clean?

The calamitous events of the previous week at Hollyoaks High hang heavy over John Paul. He's wracked with guilt over the damage his actions caused, especially when cousin Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is wrongly accused of creating the chaos which puts his school caretaker job in jeopardy.

Is that enough for JP to come clean, which would risk his family finding out the extent of his worrying alcohol addiction? That's the big question, and the answer may surprise you. Someone forces John Paul into a decision, so will he do the right thing or the selfish thing?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Valentine's Day may have been and gone but Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is still keen on playing Cupid for Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara). She's sure she can help her friend find love, but is the legal eagle still lusting after old flame Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik)? Of course she is! Sadly, there are more obstacles to the pair reuniting than anyone realises…

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is embarrassed when the extent of her family's financial situation is exposed in a truly embarrassing fashion. Kind-hearted DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) does his best to make his mate feel all is not lost and Leah ends up admitting the Lomaxes are practically on the breadline, not helped when the latest attempt by matriarch Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) to make fast cash hits the buffers. Ste spots a solution to their problems, but is he too proud to ask for help?

