6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Felix and Martine wedding drama

Wedding bells are ringing for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) but will the childhood sweethearts tie the knot as a deadly drama unfolds?

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) learns why Nate Denby (Chris Charles) is really in the village, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) plans revenge on Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) and will Ali Shazhad (Raji James) pay for his crimes?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 22nd – 26th November 2021.

Felix and Martine wedding drama

Betrayal, violence, fake deaths, cancer, selling your kids to a mad doctor – Felix and Martine have faced some outrageously tough obstacles en route to true love, but we’re all routing for the pair as their wedding day finally arrives. Which obviously means more drama.

As Martine laments the absence of missing members of the family, a postcard arrives that sends everyone into a spin, albeit for different reasons. Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) are spooked, especially when they realise somebody knows the truth about cousin Lisa’s grisly demise, and Martine is suspicious her kids are hiding something. With sinister secrets bubbling to the surface, get ready for an eventful wedding…

Grace and Nate set a trap

Grace catches Nate in a compromising situation and the undercover cop finally comes clean about the real reason he’s in Hollyoaks. At first the blonde bombshell is angry with her lodger/lover and plans to expose him, though after further revelations Grace appears to switch sides.

By the end of the week Grace has teamed up with Nate to set a trap for the unsuspecting Deverauxs (with Felix and Martine’s big day as the backdrop). But who can really be trusted here, and how far will vengeful Nate go to get the truth?

Maxine brings down Fergus?

Fergus twirls his invisible moustache as his plan to frame Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) seems to be paying off, though the sleazy bad boy has no idea a plot to bring him down is quietly unfolding. As Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) is confronted with the truth about her fiancee, Maxine makes a decision that has deadly consequences.

The stakes are higher than the Loft’s light fittings and Max realises she could be going to jail for what she’s done – until someone unexpectedly saves the day. An almighty twist changes everything and Maxine is left a nervous wreck. Has she managed to stop Fergus or made the situation worse?

Sami’s dilemma

The Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Ali storyline has been moving and compelling, and the ripple effects of the distressed doctor confessing she was sexually assaulted decades ago continue to pose dilemmas for those affecrted that will test both ethics and emotions.

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) learns Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) may well have gone through with their plan to fake evidence against Ali in the hope of getting the historic rape charge to stick. It’s risky, not to mention illegal, so Sami urges them to come clean – until he’s faced with arrogant Ali and starts to wonder whether breaking the law is the only way to get the justice Misbah deserves…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is still locked up in that mysterious room by his mysterious captor as this mysterious plot persists in puzzling the audience. There are more clues about his disappearance on screen this week so pay attention – there’ll be a test afterwards. Back at home, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) still reckons her husband did a runner after finding out she was pregnant. Will she (or us) ever find out the truth?

With little in the way of employment prospects after she assaulted a pupil, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has to slum it and goes from teaching to bleaching when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) gives her a job at his cleaning firm. These two couldn’t be more different, which might make for entertaining viewing, but Ms Blake doesn’t hardly herself in glory when she knocks off work early to have lunch with a mate. She’ll be lucky if she gets past the probation period…