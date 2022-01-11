6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Ethan covers his tracks after the explosion

The aftermath of the explosion sees Ethan Williams (Matthew-James Bailey) try to cover up his crime by threatening Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Grieving James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) makes a dangerous deal, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) gets an unwelcome visitor and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) faces the future.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 17th – 21st January 2022.

Ethan terrorises Ste and Sienna

Last week’s stunt started with a flash forward and worked backwards, now we flash back again to fill in the gaps on what really went on between conflicted bad boy Ethan and menacing Maya on that fateful night. Keeping up?

Evidence that incriminates Ethan is hidden in Sienna and Ste’s stolen Deadly Sheen van, which the business partners track down not realising it could blow a shocking secret. Ethan threatens the pair to cover his tracks and cornered Sienna offers a deal in exchange for her and Ste’s safety – but are they already in too deep with the wicked Mr Williams?

James makes a dangerous deal

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) admits to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) he got a bit carried away with online gambling and is now totally brassic, just as Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) sets her heart on a pricey dream holiday to New York. Desperate hide his debt from his girlfriend, destitute Damo gets an unexpected offer of help.

However, his financial fairy godfather is unstable James who is making all kinds of bad decisions seeing as he’s in the grip of grief following recent events. The lawyer’s lifeline to Damon is fraught with danger and the pair make a risky bet that could ruin both their lives.

Bad news for Becky

Talking of James he’s also made an enemy of barmy Becky, who is surely somewhat accountable for the explosion that brought so much devastation to the village – not least for the Nightingales.

The mouthy mum sticks to her guns as she squares up to James, which she regrets when he takes action and leaves the fate of her loved ones to be decided by the toss of a coin. Social services then come calling with some difficult news (not for the first time) and Becky is left heartbroken…

Can Warren be redeemed?

Warren wants to draw a line under the past and move on with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), which is easier said than done seeing as someone out there knows he killed Brody and is planning to expose his deadly secret.

Ready to cement his relationship with Max by taking some serious steps to full-on commitment, Foxy finally allows himself to look to the future. But a warning from Joel Dexter (Rory-Douglas Speed) leaves him wondering if he can ever be redeemed, and an encounter with new baddie on the block Ethan threatens to drag him back to his shady ways. To top it all, a speeding car then comes hurtling towards him…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) leaves her phone unattended and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) sees Ali has sent her a text from prison, so he intercepts the message before his mum can see it. Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) learns Shaq is trying to protect Misbah from his rapist father but his efforts backfire and he ends up caught in an elaborate web of lies. Eventually coming clean to Misbah, Shaq must confront some uncomfortable truths about himself which leads to a drastic decision…

The spectre of evil Ali also impacts Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) who is keen to expose her mum’s tormentor by writing an expose, much to the consternation of husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) who feels neglected in the face of her mission for justice. When an attempt to spice up their marriage goes awry and Yazz plays a prank on her strait-laced spouse, there are unforeseen consequences for the Maaliks.