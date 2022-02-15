Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 21st – 25th February 2022.

John Paul's big mistake

John Paul has a spring in his step after a flirtatious encounter with handsome stranger Luis. The pair spend an evening together and the teacher is happier than he's been in months, only for a shocking accusation to be made the morning after which puts a negative perspective on the night before.

It's a harsh wake-up call for spiralling JP who vows to sort his life out, starting with his drinking which has fast-tracked from a cheeky vino to unwind at the end of the day to a worrying reliance on alcohol. A revelation from Luis sends John Paul into a spin, which has dangerous consequences for a Hollyoaks High pupil.

DeMarcus dead?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) struggles to bond with DeMarcus after the Deveraux clan's recent dramas left serious emotional scars on his son. Despite his good intentions, Felix puts his foot in it and makes sensitive DeMarcus feel inferior to his tough guy dad. The teen vents to Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), and the fed-up friends decide to let off steam and break into school during half-term.

Finding some booze hidden in the caretakers' closet, they throw themselves an impromptu party. When the alarm is triggered John Paul rushes to investigate, and finds DeMarcus unconscious after necking a load of liquor. Leah is terrified as an ambulance is called, while John Paul fears he is inadvertently responsible for the tragedy and tries to cover his tracks…

Grace and Saul over?

Saul is demoted to a bobby on the beat following his questionable conduct around Toby's case, though frankly he's lucky not to get the boot after what he did. However, having a boyfriend in a police uniform cramps the style of girlfriend Grace.

Confiding in pal Martine Westwood (Kelle Bryan) she's finding it increasingly hard to negotiate her gangster lifestyle with dating an officer of the law, Grace wonders if they're just too different for their relationship can survive. Saul meets his replacement, newcomer Zoe, who offers some wise words that lead to the conflicted cop giving Grace an ultimatum…

Warren attacks Sam

Ailing Warren wants to prove he's still the hardest man in Hollyoaks, so volunteers to be a bouncer for Grace's traffic light party at the Loft. Foolishly trying to deny the chronic pain he's in, Foxy is so wound up he lashes out at Sam when he chooses the wrong time to taunt him with some cheeky bants.

Sam is suffering after getting whacked by Warren but attempts to conceal his injuries to protect his dented pride. Warren flat-out denies any link to Sam's attack, even though Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) suspects her fella had something to do with her brother's beating. Will Warren come clean to Max about how his secret seizures are driving him to despair?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Irritating Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) spies another chance to prove she's a cut above everyone else when Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) launches a keep-fit initiative to stop pupils slobbing on the sofa during half-term. The ruthlessly ambitious teacher is tasked with promoting the event and is delighted when she reaches her target of 20,000 steps, mainly so she can rub John Paul's face in it when he gives up. But things get more serious after Olivia makes a discovery…

Mercedes has a job interview and manages to make a terrible impression by turning up late. Has she ruined her chances before being asked a single question? The stressed mum could do with a break, as Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) continues his transformation into the local devil child. Will life soon be looking up for Mercy?