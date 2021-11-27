6 Hollyoaks spoilers: Becky arrested and a dead body is found

Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) puts Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and his family in danger when she gets in trouble with the police. What has she done?

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) hatches a risky plot to get revenge on rapist Ali Shazhad (Raji James), Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) struggles to keep killer son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) from blowing his secret, and a body is found in the woods.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 6th – 10th December 2021.

Becky and Ollie arrested

Impressionable Ollie is smitten by Becky, and their unlikely bond causes trouble – and potentially tragedy – this week. Eco-warrior Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) plans to protest against light pollution and targets the village Christmas lights switch-on, and is apprehensive when nephew Ollie suggests crackpot conspiracy theorist Becky could help.

Zara and Becky butt heads while Ollie falls further under the single mum’s spell. When Becky’s antics at the protest attract the attention of the police Ollie instinctively rushes to help her, leaving dementia-suffering dad Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) on his own. Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) seethes when Luke goes missing and blames Ollie, fearing bonkers Becky is a bad influence…

Theresa’s revenge against Ali

In the aftermath of his attack, rapist Ali accuses a member of the Maaliks and the family reel when an arrest is made. Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is torn as to whether his dad can ever be redeemed and Ali attempts to manipulate his son into believing his version of the past. Good luck with that.

Just as Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) loses hope of getting justice Theresa throws her a lifeline, albeit with a great risk attached. Shocked Shaq learns what T has got planned to bring Ali down and warns her it’s too dangerous. Can he convince her to back out, or is this their last chance?

Dead body discovered

The honeymoon is literally over for Felix as he returns from his hols with new wife Martine Westwood (Kelle Bryan) and is given a worrying update on Nate Denby (Chris Charles) and his search for Lisa from stressed Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali). Felix corners the undercover cop and warns him to leave his family alone, unwittingly dragging Martine into the mess.

With the truth about Lisa’s disappearance threatening to erupt, Toby is terrified and when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes a discovery and Felix gives Nate some shocking info about the missing Ms Loveday the killer is engulfed with guilt. With Toby on the verge of doing something rash, a body is discovered in the woods. But could that be connected to another covered-up murder…?

Can Maxine get Warren out of prison?

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a mission to get Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) out of jail, where he’s paying for Fergus’s crimes having been framed by the bald-headed baddie. That’s not going to be easy when the police announce there’s been a development into Timmy’s murder, which we doubt will be good news for Foxy.

Frustrated at his situation, Warren makes an impulsive decision which he may live to regret. On the outside, Max struggles to garner support for her ‘Free Warren Fox’ campaign. Can she convince Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to help prove his innocence?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is mortified by Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and her unsophisticated attempt to bring some Christmas cheer to the Salon de The, so she organises a much classier event by booking carol singers to entertain her discerning customers. When this turns out to be a damp squib Donna-Marie ups the ante and finds another way to add some garish festive sparkle to the workplace, risking her snooty boss’s wrath…

Brody’s death has hit Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) hard and his relationship with Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) starts to suffer. Decorating and revamping the Love Boat has gone from something to keep him occupied to a borderline obsession, and Sienna accuses her sister’s lover of neglecting his other half. Poor Damon ends up feeling Lib would be better off without him, and their romance is officially on the rocks. And what about his unhealthy gambling obsession.

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.