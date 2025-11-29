Hollyoaks is lining up a sinister stalking storyline for both Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Curtis) and Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

As the latter starts to receive messages from her dead twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey), Dillon knows who is targeting him – vengeful Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

Meanwhile, Gemma Johnson (Tisha Merry) continues to plot against Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) can't bear to be away from her baby.

Here's a look at everything happening in Hollyoaks between Monday 8th and Wednesday 10th December.

4 Hollyoaks spoilers

1. Lucas Hay is caught in the act

Lucas watches Vicky and Frankie from afar. Lime Pictures

Frankie and Vicky are convinced someone is watching them in the park, and when they unhood the figure, they discover it's Lucas. He's been sending continuous messages to Dillon, and Frankie believes she may be being harassed by him too.

Dillon is scared of what his ex-fiancé might be capable of, but Ste thinks it's not wise to call the police as he might be sent down.

Dillon wants to go to the police. Lime Pictures

Later in the week, Dillon decides to confront him, but that doesn't stop his desperate attempts at a reunion...

2. Frankie Osborne turns to Dodger Savage after receiving messages from 'JJ'

Frankie is being targeted. Lime Pictures

As Darren prepares to say goodbye to JJ, Frankie is alarmed as a flurry of messages – supposedly from her dead twin – hit her phone.

She decides to confide in Dodger about the bizarre interactions she's having with someone pretending to be her brother, and his interest is piqued. He clocks that she's still perusing a relationship with Sully, and knows that it isn't good for her.

The next day, Vicky hopes that a drink at The Loft will take her mind off things. Charlie checks in on the girls and notices that Vicky's flirting with the DJ, so whips Frankie off for pizza.

3. Theresa McQueen is desperate to help Mercedes

Theresa can see that Mercedes is becoming ever reliant on the pills and calls in Warren for help.

Meanwhile, Gemma is pleased with her scheming and encourages Diane to continue with the operation to make her pay.

4. Prince McQueen offers advice to an unwell Cleo

Cleo is saddened to leave Joseph. Lime Pictures

Cleo learns that baby Joseph is well enough to return home, but she must stay in the psychiatric ward following her diagnosis with postpartum psychosis.

Still unable to separate her internal thoughts from reality, she becomes suspicious of Cleo's intentions when she and Prince take the baby home.

It's an uphill battle for her to be away from her son, and Prince hopes that his shared experience of being separated from their children will help her.

