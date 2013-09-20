Tuesday 24 September

With recent events hanging heavy in the air, could this be the end of an era for the Osborne family? Or will Jack’s desperate attempts to reconcile prevail? Reeling from yesterday’s news and still coming to terms with his recent grief, is Joe nearing breaking point? Freddie struggles to contain his jealously, hitting a raw nerve with Sinead.

Wednesday 25 September

More like this

With her relationship on the rocks, Frankie surprises herself as she seeks comfort in the arms of a family acquaintance. Freddie is made to perform a terrifying task, but will it go to plan? Meanwhile, Sienna asks Darren to take the next step.

Thursday 26 September

Freddie watches on with horror as his completed mission takes a severe turn for the worst. Will anyone get out alive? Feeling flustered and embarrassed, Frankie is desperate to keep her actions secret, but will she succeed? Will Fraser pull off his cruel plot to frame Jim? And Sienna shows her true colours while fighting to keep Darren happy.

Friday 27 September

Advertisement

Backed into a corner by Fraser and faced with a moral predicament, what will Jim decide? Freddie admits to his demons, but will he lose his loved ones in the process? As Maxine is left high and dry, who will she turn to for support? Sienna is overjoyed as her plan falls in to place, however Frankie’s devastation serves as a cold reminder to her malicious actions.