Wednesday 20 August

As Blessing revisits her past she is left heartbroken and in need of a release... Will John Paul be there for Ste in his hour of need? Is Freddie’s world about to come crashing down?

Thursday 21 August

Sienna’s desperate to keep Dodger to herself but will she succeed? Blessing’s self-harming leads to devastating consequences. When Dennis asks Dodger for help, Dodger gets more than he bargained for.

Advertisement

Friday 22 August

Patrick’s return spells trouble for Dodger. Sienna wants to protect her brother but will she get round her controlling father? Meanwhile, Dodger is desperate to make Maxine stay but will other forces prevent him? Elsewhere, there’s heartbreak at the Roscoes.