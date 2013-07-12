Tuesday 16 July

As Diane gets the wrong end of the stick, will Tony find the courage put her straight? Dr Browning is growing increasingly more desperate, but will he be tempted by Ste’s intriguing idea? Patrick is left astounded by Maxine’s outlandish behaviour and Sienna ups her game, with devastating consequences.

Wednesday 17 July

Esther plants suspicions in Darren’s mind and gets the shock of his life when he visits Nancy for answers. Dr Browning concocts an extremely risky plan to ensure he gets the money he needs, but will his trusty source scupper the plan? With the news still hanging heavy on Diane’s mind, how will she react when Tony makes an admission of his true feelings? Elsewhere, Freddie comes to Lindsey’s aid…

Thursday 18 July

To the delight of the Savages, two old faces return to the village. But how will they react when they hear of Anna’s confession? Ste pushes for the raid to go ahead as agreed, but an unwelcome arrival derails their plans with devastating consequences. Esther is horrified to learn of Darren’s revelation, while Maxine tries to impress Patrick.

Friday 19 July

Dr Browning is horrified by the repercussions of his plan, but will he realise who has set him up? When Trevor pays Freddie a menacing visit, how will the Roscoes cope? Anna receives a visitor, but will she be forgiven for her crimes? Elsewhere, a Savage receives brilliant news, whilst Patrick lashes out at Maxine.