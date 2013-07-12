Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 12 July 2013
15-19 July: Ste and Freddie are pulled into a dangerous scam, while Tony is forced to tell Diane the truth about his cancer
Monday 15 July
Ste and Sinead pay the consequences of Diane’s dishonesty, but will it have the desired effect? As the pressure mounts on Dr Browning, he’s determined to put a stop to his stalker once and for all. With Nancy’s life looking firmly back on track, will Sienna’s malicious plan help to break up the Osbornes?
Tuesday 16 July
As Diane gets the wrong end of the stick, will Tony find the courage put her straight? Dr Browning is growing increasingly more desperate, but will he be tempted by Ste’s intriguing idea? Patrick is left astounded by Maxine’s outlandish behaviour and Sienna ups her game, with devastating consequences.
Wednesday 17 July
Esther plants suspicions in Darren’s mind and gets the shock of his life when he visits Nancy for answers. Dr Browning concocts an extremely risky plan to ensure he gets the money he needs, but will his trusty source scupper the plan? With the news still hanging heavy on Diane’s mind, how will she react when Tony makes an admission of his true feelings? Elsewhere, Freddie comes to Lindsey’s aid…
Thursday 18 July
To the delight of the Savages, two old faces return to the village. But how will they react when they hear of Anna’s confession? Ste pushes for the raid to go ahead as agreed, but an unwelcome arrival derails their plans with devastating consequences. Esther is horrified to learn of Darren’s revelation, while Maxine tries to impress Patrick.
Friday 19 July
Dr Browning is horrified by the repercussions of his plan, but will he realise who has set him up? When Trevor pays Freddie a menacing visit, how will the Roscoes cope? Anna receives a visitor, but will she be forgiven for her crimes? Elsewhere, a Savage receives brilliant news, whilst Patrick lashes out at Maxine.