Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 31 May 2013
3-7 June: Tony’s worst fears are confirmed, Ste’s desperation for money leads him to an unforgiving benefactor, while Sienna decides to teach Nancy a lesson
Monday 3 June
Darren confronts his wife about his shocking discovery, but to what extreme will Sienna go to teach Nancy a lesson? As pressure mounts on the Roscoes, will Joe do something he regrets? Dr Browning is shocked by the identity of his new student, while Jason makes a monumental mistake that could prove devastatingly costly for Ste.
Tuesday 4 June
Nancy may be oblivious to the severe danger that surrounds her and her baby, but will anybody get there in time to save them? Ste’s day drastically deteriorates, leaving Doug well and truly in the lurch. Desperate for money, how low will Sinead sink in order to stand on her own two feet? Elsewhere, Lindsey and Joe are left astounded by Mercedes’s raucous behaviour.
Wednesday 5 June
As Nancy promises to get her life back on track, thwarted Sienna ups the ante - but will her malicious tricks continue to work? Mercedes notices odd behaviour in the club - is she about to get to the bottom of a new employee’s ulterior motive?
Thursday 6 June
It’s operation day, but how will Tony react when confronted by a shock visitor? How far will Ste go to keep his illicit operation running? Sinead’s out of her depth and pays the price. Meanwhile, Tilly has a heart to heart with a distraught Esther.
Friday 7 June
As Ste sells his soul to the devil, can he really complete the ghastly task that he’s been set? As old feelings develop, will Tilly and Esther take their friendship to the next level? Phoebe risks everything to ensure Vincent’s safety, while Tony receives life-shattering news.