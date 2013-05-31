Tuesday 4 June

Nancy may be oblivious to the severe danger that surrounds her and her baby, but will anybody get there in time to save them? Ste’s day drastically deteriorates, leaving Doug well and truly in the lurch. Desperate for money, how low will Sinead sink in order to stand on her own two feet? Elsewhere, Lindsey and Joe are left astounded by Mercedes’s raucous behaviour.

Wednesday 5 June

As Nancy promises to get her life back on track, thwarted Sienna ups the ante - but will her malicious tricks continue to work? Mercedes notices odd behaviour in the club - is she about to get to the bottom of a new employee’s ulterior motive?

Thursday 6 June

It’s operation day, but how will Tony react when confronted by a shock visitor? How far will Ste go to keep his illicit operation running? Sinead’s out of her depth and pays the price. Meanwhile, Tilly has a heart to heart with a distraught Esther.

Friday 7 June

As Ste sells his soul to the devil, can he really complete the ghastly task that he’s been set? As old feelings develop, will Tilly and Esther take their friendship to the next level? Phoebe risks everything to ensure Vincent’s safety, while Tony receives life-shattering news.