Tuesday 10 March

Porsche’s on the warpath – and her rage has heart-stopping consequences. Will Lindsey finally uncover the truth or will a secret someone stand in her way? Lockie and Ziggy fall foul of Trevor, forcing Lockie to flee the village.

Wednesday 11 March

More like this

Lockie teams up with a familiar face when Porsche’s life is in danger. It’s decision time for Tom and Peri as reality hits. Tony is determined to see justice done, while tragedy could be about to strike at the hospital…

Thursday 12 March

Suspicious minds cause tension between colleagues at the hospital. Lockie puts himself and his accomplice in danger as a heroic act goes horribly wrong. Theresa’s conscience kicks in over her latest scheme.

Friday 13 March

Advertisement

Tegan receives life-changing news about her illness as another part of her life is set to crumble. Porsche enacts more revenge… but is all as it seems? With time running out for Peri and Tom – what choice will they make? Will Theresa complete Patrick’s challenge?