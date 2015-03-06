Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 6 March 2015
9-13 March: Porsche and Diane's fight has shocking consequences
Monday 9 March
Grace is spooked by reminders of Mercedes, while Porsche gets too close for comfort to a guilty Diane. Ziggy is mortified when a new business venture takes an awkward turn, while Lockie stumbles on a profitable opportunity.
Tuesday 10 March
Porsche’s on the warpath – and her rage has heart-stopping consequences. Will Lindsey finally uncover the truth or will a secret someone stand in her way? Lockie and Ziggy fall foul of Trevor, forcing Lockie to flee the village.
Wednesday 11 March
Lockie teams up with a familiar face when Porsche’s life is in danger. It’s decision time for Tom and Peri as reality hits. Tony is determined to see justice done, while tragedy could be about to strike at the hospital…
Thursday 12 March
Suspicious minds cause tension between colleagues at the hospital. Lockie puts himself and his accomplice in danger as a heroic act goes horribly wrong. Theresa’s conscience kicks in over her latest scheme.
Friday 13 March
Tegan receives life-changing news about her illness as another part of her life is set to crumble. Porsche enacts more revenge… but is all as it seems? With time running out for Peri and Tom – what choice will they make? Will Theresa complete Patrick’s challenge?