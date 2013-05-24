Tuesday 28 May

Dodger puts pressure on Theresa but is he ready to hear her life-shattering confession? It’s Leanne’s plea hearing, but Will’s plan suffers a setback when loyal Doug refuses to believe she’s guilty of murder. Elsewhere, Mercedes happily plans her wedding, but Dr Browning is left aghast by the date. And, haunted by recent events, how will Sinead cope on her first day back at Price Slice?

Wednesday 29 May

Tensions run high at Texas’s funeral. As Will struggles with his speech, how will his brother cope? Theresa is left heartbroken by Dodger’s behaviour, but has he pushed her too far? Elsewhere, Maxine is curious about Patrick’s behaviour, and Sandy makes a devastating decision for the good of her family.

Thursday 30 May

Dodger is on the warpath, but just how far is a heartbroken Theresa prepared to go to ensure her secret remains hidden? Maxine is shocked to see a softer side to Patrick - perhaps there is a future for this star-crossed pair? Elsewhere, Mercedes turns her nose up at Dr Browning’s pre-wedding gift gift, while Jason finds himself in peril.

Friday 31 May

Time is ticking, but will anybody find Jason before it’s too late? Sienna’s scheming starts to fall apart, but how will she react? Jim is stunned to learn the dark secret at the heart of the McQueens, and has Dr Browning revealed too much? Elsewhere, as Dodger hits an all-time low, he reaches to a shocking conclusion.