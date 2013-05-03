Tuesday 7 May

With wedding preparations in full swing, how will Texas react to Leanne’s arrival back in the village? Dodger finds the perfect distraction to the wedding as he decides to rekindle an old flame. Will finds fears that his lies might be about to be exposed but gets help from an unlikely ally in Browning. But what will Browning expect in return?

Wednesday 8 May

As the wedding day nears, Dodger makes a shock confession, but who is at the receiving end? Mercedes has had enough of playing the waiting game and insists she wants her money back. Now. Maxine has a hot date but is she really ready to move on from Patrick? Meanwhile, Sienna enlists help from a close friend and Doug and Leanne help Texas celebrate her last night as a single woman.

Thursday 9 May

It’s the day of the wedding and Dodger makes one last plea to Texas but can he persuade her not to go through with it? Mercedes and Dr Browning are determined to get what is rightfully theirs – no matter what. And will anyone notice Nancy’s addiction? As secrets and lies are uncovered, Texas’ big day turns into a shocking tragedy…

Friday 10 May

Who is responsible for Texas’s fall? While one wedding guest flees the venue in the wake of the tragedy, another is grateful for a false alibi. Meanwhile, will Mercedes and Dr Browning end up with the money after all?