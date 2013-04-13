Tuesday 16 April

Faced with a tricky ultimatum, what path will Jacqui decide to take? And is everything as it seems? Robbie’s efforts to impress Sinead backfire with horrifying consequences, whilst Diane privately makes a surprise decision.

Wednesday 17 April

With extremes of life or death, how much are Phoebe and Jacqui prepared to risk? Can a horrified Sinead cover for deceitful Robbie, despite their wrong-doing? Meanwhile, Tony is left with tough decisions to make, whilst Diane is stunned to the core by a piece of life-changing news.

Thursday 18 April

Jacqui is offered one final opportunity to save her sister, but is it too late? Darren is left with no option than to reveal his fraudulent truth to Nancy, but how will she cope with his betrayal?

Friday 19 April

Jacqui’s day takes a terrifying turn, could this be the end for Jacqui McQueen? Can deceived Nancy find it in her to forgive and forget? Or will she finally admit to her own dishonesties?