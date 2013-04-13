Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 13 April 2013
15-19 April: Jacqui says goodbye, Sinead struggles and Diane makes a surprise decision
Monday 15 April
The McQueens concoct a plan to save Mercedes, but to which extremes are they willing to go? As Callum is left feeling dejected, who will he turn to? An unexpected visitor delivers some shocking news which turns Diane’s world upside down, and a letter leaves Tony questioning his future…
Tuesday 16 April
Faced with a tricky ultimatum, what path will Jacqui decide to take? And is everything as it seems? Robbie’s efforts to impress Sinead backfire with horrifying consequences, whilst Diane privately makes a surprise decision.
Wednesday 17 April
With extremes of life or death, how much are Phoebe and Jacqui prepared to risk? Can a horrified Sinead cover for deceitful Robbie, despite their wrong-doing? Meanwhile, Tony is left with tough decisions to make, whilst Diane is stunned to the core by a piece of life-changing news.
Thursday 18 April
Jacqui is offered one final opportunity to save her sister, but is it too late? Darren is left with no option than to reveal his fraudulent truth to Nancy, but how will she cope with his betrayal?
Friday 19 April
Jacqui’s day takes a terrifying turn, could this be the end for Jacqui McQueen? Can deceived Nancy find it in her to forgive and forget? Or will she finally admit to her own dishonesties?