The Lomax family had been planning to flee to New Zealand in order to get Peri away from Leela's ex-boyfriend Cameron. But the scheme was thrown into chaos after Leela revealed that she is, in fact, Peri's mother and not her sister.

WIth tensions running high, there was an air of desperation as the family attempted to evade Cameron's clutches. But who knows how the clan will deal with this fresh drama? Exact details of the repercussions are being kept under wraps, but what we do know is that Ste (Kieron Richardson) is set to take an overdose of vodka and drugs in the fallout from the accident...

Channel 4 viewers can see the crash tomorrow at 6.30pm, while E4 continues it's first-look offerings at 7pm.