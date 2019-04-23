"It's a pleasure to be reunited with some wonderful familiar faces and be introduced to those I haven't met before," says Janson, who's comeback airs on Wednesday 8th May on E4, and a day later on Thursday 9th May on Channel 4. "It's like coming home!"

What storylines did Nicole Owen have when she was in Hollyoaks before?

During her original stint on the show alongside the rest of the Owen clan - brothers Russ and Sam, and mum Carrie - Nicole was kidnapped by a rapist and her own troubled sibling (and future arsonist) Sam, and was involved with the classic Justin Burton/Becca Dean affair storyline which resulted in teacher Becca being jailed for her fling with her pupil and stabbed to death by her cellmate.

Post-Hollyoaks, Janson has appeared in TV shows including Holby City, supplied vocal talents for numerous BBC radio dramas and cartoons such as Disney's The Famous Five, and become engaged to Swedish Eurovision Song Contest winner Mans Zelmerlow who memorably won in 2015 with the track Heroes. Janson has soap pedigree in her genes, her mother Debbie Arnold played April Branning in EastEnders in the 1990s.

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.