Currently held captive having promised to change his ways, terrified Louis hopes he can eventually convince Breda to let him go but he's getting increasingly concerned he may never escape the pig farm - no wonder, as his jailer is already responsible for bumping off fellow feckless fathers Russ Owen, Carl Costello and Glenn Donovan.

Back in the village, no one is looking for Louis after his cheating was sensationally revealed to all at the altar seconds before he was due to tie the knot with Leela Lomax and he was seemingly driven out of town, but when Simone is told by Breda to stop moping over her old flame only to then overhear her encouraging Leela to forgive him, Mrs Loveday sees red.

Following her to the pig farm planning to take her to task for meddling in her love life, Breda panics she'll find her prisoner and manages to shut Simone down by apologising and ushering her away. Meanwhile, Louis breaks free from the bed and secretly manages to send a text to Simone pleading for help…

Later, Breda realises Louis has found her anonymous confession letter to the cops admitting she is behind the recent string of murders, and the nutty nanny is pushed into drastic action as it becomes clear she cannot trust Mr Loveday any longer. But will Simone receive the text in time before Louis loses his life? Or will his next escape attempt be successful, revealing Breda's sinister secret?

